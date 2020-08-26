Scottsbluff, Gering set to do battle on the softball diamond

“When we play Gering, and I know it is a rivalry game, but we don’t have to worry too much about Gering; we have to worry about ourselves,” Fox said. “Gering has some good players and they are well coached, but I can’t focus on that and the coaches can’t focus on that, and the kids can’t focus on that. We have to focus on what we can do and control.”

Gering has controlled the serie the last two years, topping Scottsbluff five of six times a year ago. Gering also went 3-1 against Scottsbluff in 2018. The last time Scottsbluff won the series against Gering was 2017 when the Bearcats won two of three games.

“I don’t underestimate any team, so it doesn’t matter if it is Gering or anybody else,” Fox said. “We are going to go out and perform. The coaches have done a good job of working with these girls and getting them ready. As a team as a whole, we are focused on one game at a time and whatever happens, happens. As long as we go out there and compete is the main thing.”

Scottsbluff is 4-0, and one more win will tie the second best start by a Bearcat softball team, which was done by the 2006 and 2007 teams.