Scottsbluff girls run away with Sidney Golf Invite title

SIDNEY — The Scottsbluff girls golf team looked to be in mid-season form with their team win at the Sidney Golf Invitational on Tuesday at Hillside Golf Course.

The Bearcats’ Emily Krzyzanowski fired a 74 to lead the field with teammate Anna Kelley close behind with a 76. Also for Scottsbluff, Nielli Heinold and teammate Halle Shaddick carded an 89, but Heinold finished sixth on a tiebreaker. Hannah Abrams shot a 91 for ninth place. Overall, Scottsbluff shot a 328 for first place over Alliance at second with a 404.

Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said this was a great way for his team to kick off the season.

“I’m please with the score,” Ehler said. “I”m more pleased with the wall of the kids grinded and marked their ball every three footer to two footer that they had.”

Ehler said there was no secret to how they played to win the team title.

“They played a team game, and you know teams win,” he said. “I don’t know that there was one kid that I went to see today who didn’t ask how their teammates were doing because they truly want to do well together. They’re all good friends.”