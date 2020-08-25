Scottsbluff girls run away with Sidney Golf Invite title

SIDNEY — The Scottsbluff girls golf team looked to be in mid-season form with their team win at the Sidney Golf Invitational on Tuesday at Hillside Golf Course.
The Bearcats’ Emily Krzyzanowski fired a 74 to lead the field with teammate Anna Kelley close behind with a 76. Also for Scottsbluff, Nielli Heinold and teammate Halle Shaddick carded an 89, but Heinold finished sixth on a tiebreaker. Hannah Abrams shot a 91 for ninth place. Overall, Scottsbluff shot a 328 for first place over Alliance at second with a 404.
Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said this was a great way for his team to kick off the season.
“I’m please with the score,” Ehler said. “I”m more pleased with the wall of the kids grinded and marked their ball every three footer to two footer that they had.”
Ehler said there was no secret to how they played to win the team title.
“They played a team game, and you know teams win,” he said. “I don’t know that there was one kid that I went to see today who didn’t ask how their teammates were doing because they truly want to do well together. They’re all good friends.”
Ehler said his team also put in the necessary work in the offseason to improve their games coming into the season. He said he and the team hopes this bodes well for the rest of the season.
“I thought they managed the course well,” he said. “They were real receptive of the coaches’ comments and how we thought the course should be handled. They believed in what we thought and they trusted it, and they went out and played aggressively.”
Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer took third place with a 79, Kimball’s Payton Wise ended fourth over Ogallala’s Dani Nolde. Wise and Nolde shot 89s, but Wise finished higher on a tiebreaker.
In eight place, Chadron’s Maddi Pelton fired a 91 and Mitchell’s Jacque Bowles closed out the top 10 with a 94.
Kimball took third in the team standings with a 412, followed by Gering at 414. Chadron took fifth with a 415 and Ogallala ended sixth at 484. McCook took home a seventh-place finish with a 496.