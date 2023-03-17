Soccer is back.

That's cool (and also windy).

Or, at least it was both on Friday afternoon.

Temperatures dipped into the 30s and a steady wind blew at the Landers Soccer Complex as the Scottsbluff girls soccer team fell to Cheyenne (Wyo.) Central 5-2 to open the season.

"You never know if you are going to get the opportunity to reschedule these games," said Bearcats coach Chad Larson, whose team travels to Cheyenne on Saturday. "I know the girls were cold but if we can play, we always want to play."

Mariah Russel and Ella Foote had the Bearcats goals, which came in the first and second halves, respectively.

Central scored four times in the second half to pull away in a game that was tied at the break with Russel's goal in the 22nd minute.

Central had the wind at its back during the second half and took advantage with a pair of goals early in the second half.

"We expected a lot more pressure in the second half and did some good things for the first game with missing a few players," Larson said. "(The wind) is one of those things, both teams have to play in it, and we both got goals going with it. We've just got to clean some stuff up, and (Central's) possession was really good.

"With their (offensive) formation, I think they kept their shape a little bit better than we did," Larson said. "Our midfield was a little bit scattered and (Central's) was pretty solid with their positioning. And their passing was a little bit better than ours today.

"We just need to link up our passes a little bit better and I think we'll be able to do that as the season progresses," Larson said. The first half I thought we were making the right decisions (with the ball), but our passes were a little too heavy and that wind was taking the ball farther."

Freshman Ella Strom got the start as the Bearcats keeper with junior Jessica Schaff being among the Bearcats who missed the opener due to their participation in a DECA competition.

"Ella is a pretty capable keeper and we expect big things from her," Larson said. "She's impressed us in practice and we were confident with her. I hope her confidence keeps growing because it would be nice to have two keepers and maybe get Jess on the field some times."

It has been a few years since Scottsbluff has faced Central and Larson said he was able to find very little tape on the program from last season going into the game.

"We always say, 'Let's focus on us and we'll make the adjustments when the game starts,'. I thought our kids did do well with our adjustments," Larson said. "We're going to chalk this one up as a learning experience and it's something to get a little bit of film from so we can break it down later."

Larson said there are a few things he hopes to take away from the first weekend of the season.

"We're looking for stuff that we can build off of," Larson said. "We want to find some successes and find some weaknesses. We noticed some things (in the game) that once we look at the film, we can show (the players) better. We have a lot more depth this year than we've had (recently) and are just trying to find some consistency ... and getting some girls some confidence. We moved some people around a little bit (today).

"Just seeing what we're doing and what we're not doing (on the field)," Larson said. "We have a tough schedule. We play at Cheyenne East (on Saturday), so it's not going to get an easier."