Scottsbluff takes tennis dual over North Platte

The Scottsbluff boys tennis team rolled to a 8-4 win over Alliance in their dual on Saturday.

Originally slated as a triangular, Douglas, Wyoming, dropped out leaving Scottsbluff and North Platte to square off in a dual.

It was a back and forth event with plenty of banter between both the teams.

“We’ve had a long standing rivalry with North Platte, they’re a class A team with a really large program, they’ve always had good coaching and great competitive teams, today we matched up really well with them, and had some really good matches compared to last yesterday’s invite,” Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said.

The positive sentiment was shared from the North Platte team as well.

“We have a bit of a friendly rivalry, but we love competing against each other. We both have our ups and down, peaks and valleys, some years we have good teams, some years we have bad teams. So we love to compete every year to compare how good our teams are,” North Platte coach John Lehmer said.

In the doubles portion, Scottsbluff’s best duo was grounded due to an illness within the team.