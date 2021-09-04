Scottsbluff takes tennis dual over North Platte

The Scottsbluff boys tennis team rolled to a 8-4 win over Alliance in their dual on Saturday.
Originally slated as a triangular, Douglas, Wyoming, dropped out leaving Scottsbluff and North Platte to square off in a dual.
It was a back and forth event with plenty of banter between both the teams.
“We’ve had a long standing rivalry with North Platte, they’re a class A team with a really large program, they’ve always had good coaching and great competitive teams, today we matched up really well with them, and had some really good matches compared to last yesterday’s invite,” Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said.
The positive sentiment was shared from the North Platte team as well.
“We have a bit of a friendly rivalry, but we love competing against each other. We both have our ups and down, peaks and valleys, some years we have good teams, some years we have bad teams. So we love to compete every year to compare how good our teams are,” North Platte coach John Lehmer said.
In the doubles portion, Scottsbluff’s best duo was grounded due to an illness within the team.
“In doubles, our best team is Aaron Shaff, and Ethan Ramierez, but Ethan was sick so we had to do a last minute substitute with Barret Frank. I was really pleased with how they placed, they played really solid tennis. It can be tough working with a new partner so I was really pleased with that also,” Emerick said.
Although the Bulldogs were defeated 12 games to eight, this invite proved to be a good learning experience for the team.
“We love this invite, because we usually start our season in Omaha, with some exceptional class A competition, and this is more realistic to where we are as a team and our level of competition. So it really helps us assess where we are as a team,” Lehmer said.
Despite the reduced level of competition, the intensity of the competition was not devalued at all, both teams put up good fights and played solid good tennis. Both team routinely had fun and exchanged mild small talk throughout.
“It is really important to have fun, cause this is a very intense mental game, you’re out there by yourself. There is no officials to blame, it’s very high pressure in that sense. So it’s important to stay loose and that you’re having a good time and that the team supports each other, and these guys excel in that area,” Emerick said.
Both the Bulldogs and Bearcats will play Friday Sept. 10 in the varsity dual at Cody Park in North Platte.
Scottsbluff 8, North Platte 4
(SCOTTSBLUFF IN CAPS)
SINGLES
1. BARRETT FRANK def Beckett Allen 8-2
2. JASON ESCAMILLA def Joe Stone 9-7
3. Marcus Trotta def BRAYDEN PORTER 8-6
4. ABRAHM HAFNER def Adam Freeze 8-4
5. AARON SCHAFF def Layton Moss 8-6
6. Cy Wagner def DREW WILLS 8-4
7. ETHAN GION def Broedy Roblee 8-2
8. Gabe Hulquist def JUAN GONZALES 8-5
DOUBLES
1. SCHAFF/FRANK def Freeze/Trotta 8-3
2. ESCAMILLA/HAFNER def Moss/Wagner 8-1
3. Allen/Stone def PORTER/WILLS 8-4
4. GION/GONZALES def Roblee/Hulquist 8-3