Nineteen individuals, four coaches and two contributors make up the inaugural Scottsbluff High School Athletic Hall of Fame class.

The group will be inducted during a Oct. 13 ceremony. Seven Bearcats teams will also be recognized during the event which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the high school.

The list of individuals and their respective graduation years are: Paul Mohr Sr. (1850), Gerald Ferguson (1947), Bus Whitehead (1945), Ray Knaub (1958), Richard Knaub (1954), Gary Neibauer (1963), Frosty Anderson (1969), Bud Murray (1955), Ted Westervelt (1953), Sesco Asher (1930), Christy Lee (1977), Darold Tiger Henry (1962), Jan Hara (1977), Pam Klein (1978), Chad Hohnstein (1996), Clyde Bailey (1927), Aubree Worden (2011), Roy Petsch (1938) and Pam Schubarth (1979).

The coaches are Wayne Binfield, Bill Connor, Jim Barker and John Binning.

Bill Madden and Harriett Aden comprise the contributor inductees.

Seven individuals, three coaches and a contributor are members of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

In addition the Scottsbluff track team which won Class A state titles in 1976, '77 and '78 will be recognized during the event. The Bearcats boys cross country, boys track, football and wrestling teams — all of which part of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Golden Anniversary state champions group for 1967-68 — will be honored as well.