Scottsbluff wins five-set thriller over Gering

Paige Horne and Ella Foote each hammered down 21 kills and the Scottsbluff volleyball team came back in the fifth set behind six service points from Payton Burda to register an energy-packed, thrilling win over Gering 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 15-11 Thursday night at Scottsbluff High School.
The win was huge for the Bearcats as it stopped a five-game losing skid and they did it with plenty of defense and strong serving.
Foote said stopping that losing skid was important and they did it with hard work.
“The win was good because we really were working on bouncing back and we proved that we can tonight,” Foote said. “We are going to keep working and hopefully we will get it. We all worked together.”
Horne said this was a win for the team, including the players and coaches after the hard work they put in during practice.
“We have been practicing really hard,” she said. “We have had an on and off season so just coming out as a team, wanting to win for each other and wanting to win for our coaches is what helped us tonight.”
Horne said it was the team’s mindset of playing good defense that helped get the win.
“We just wanted to compete, wanted to be on the floor,” she said. “Everyone that played, we had certain things we wanted to work on like don’t let balls hit the floor. We really stepped it up with that mindset and not let a ball hit the floor. It was our mindset that helped us win tonight.”
Foote, who was huge in the middle with 21 kills and two solo blocks, said this was a team win.
“I think it definitely was a team effort,” she said. “We worked hard to have the chemistry together and we really combined well on the floor.”
A big key was how the team came back after falling in the first set. Foote said it all started with just competing hard.
“It was just energy,” Foote said. “We like to compete. We practiced hard this week and we compete in practice. I think that is what makes us able to win games.”
What really won the match for the Bearcats was the Bearcats defense. Scottsbluff had five players record double-figure digs.
Horne said she and Foote wouldn’t have had the kills they had without the defensive effort Scottsbluff had.
“I think it all starts with defense,” Horne said. “Our defense was really good tonight. When we are playing at our best, our defense is on and that gives us sets to get our kills. If we wouldn’t have had our defense, that [21 kills] would not have been there.”
Gering coach Amanda Cochran said it was a good battle as both teams had ups and downs during the match.
“We really played great in set number one. We played very aggressive and really went after the ball in the front,” she said. “Set number one is something that we want to replay and replay. We then showed a lot of mental toughness in the fourth and went in there tough. We just needed to finish it at the net and swing away [in the fifth].”
Defense was key in the contest on both sides as each team had long rallies. The Bearcats got 39 digs from Megan Bewley, 27 from Jaliah Connelly and 24 from Horne in the win. Tierra West finished with 17 digs and Allie Darnell had 14.
And when the defense is playing well, the setters can deliver the ball. Darnell finished with 33 set assists while West had 29.
The first set saw Scottsbluff jump to an 11-6 lead behind three points from West. The Bearcats led 20-16 on a Burda kill. Back came Gering as Carleigh Pszanka had a kill and then Alex Gonzalez-Orozco had five points for a 22-20 lead. Scottsbluff came back for a 23-22 lead on two Burda points, but Pszanka stopped it with a kill and then Sydnee Winkler served the final two points with Ella Rotherham getting the final kill and the 25-23 Gering win.
The second set was back and forth early. Scottsbluff started with a 7-2 lead and led 12-6 after two Burda points. Scottsbluff kept the foot on the pedal as they led 19-8 after five points from Connelly and led 22-10 on a Horne kill. Gering came back to cut the lead to 22-16 after five points from Gonzalez-Orozco, but the Bearcats won the second 25-19.
The third set was close as Gering started with a 4-1 lead behind three service points from Pszanka. Scottsbluff went up 14-10 on four Darnell points and led 19-11 after Connelly had four points behind two kills each from Foote and Horne.
Gering came back as Maddie Ray had a kill and then Allison Parker had four service points to cut the lead to 19-16. Horne put the Bearcats up 21-16 on a kill and then moments later, Horne had another kill for a 22-17 lead. Scottsbluff won the third 25-19 on back-to-back kill points from Burda.
The fourth set was even closer. Gering went up 6-2 after four Parker points and led 8-4 on a Ray ace service. Scottsbluff came back on a Horne kill and then six West points for an 11-8 Scottsbluff lead. The Bearcats led 22-19 late on a Horne ace serve, but Gonzalez-Orozco had three service points for a 23-22 lead. Scottsbluff battled back on a kill by Burda and then an ace serve from Burda for a 24-23 lead.
Gering’s Ray tied things at 24-24 with a kill and then Sydnee Winkler had two service points to close out the fourth. Ray had the final kill in the 26-24 win, forcing a fifth set.
Just like the previous two, both teams left everything on the court in the final set. Scottsbluff led 3-1 after two Darnell points, including another Horne kill. Gering came back to take a 6-5 lead on a Ray kill and led 9-6 after two Neveah Hrasky points. The Bulldogs went up 11-8 on a Ray ace serve. The Bearcats got a sideout and then Burda had six straight points including a long rally that gave Scottsbluff a 14-11 lead. Gering called a time out, but after the time out, Foote got the game winning kill for the 15-11 win.