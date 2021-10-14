Scottsbluff wins five-set thriller over Gering

Foote, who was huge in the middle with 21 kills and two solo blocks, said this was a team win.

“I think it definitely was a team effort,” she said. “We worked hard to have the chemistry together and we really combined well on the floor.”

A big key was how the team came back after falling in the first set. Foote said it all started with just competing hard.

“It was just energy,” Foote said. “We like to compete. We practiced hard this week and we compete in practice. I think that is what makes us able to win games.”

What really won the match for the Bearcats was the Bearcats defense. Scottsbluff had five players record double-figure digs.

Horne said she and Foote wouldn’t have had the kills they had without the defensive effort Scottsbluff had.

“I think it all starts with defense,” Horne said. “Our defense was really good tonight. When we are playing at our best, our defense is on and that gives us sets to get our kills. If we wouldn’t have had our defense, that [21 kills] would not have been there.”

Gering coach Amanda Cochran said it was a good battle as both teams had ups and downs during the match.