*Ed note: Updated as Mitchell junior Ace Hobbs was inadvertently omitted from the initial story. Hobbs reached the semifinals at 113 pounds in Class C.

OMAHA — Six local athletes have an opportunity to win a title in their respective weight class competition in the NSAA state individual wrestling tournament.

Gordon-Rushville senior Ashton Dane remains in line to win a second straight title and fourth state medal of his prep career. Dane moved into the semifinals at 113 pounds in Class C with two pins on Thursday that totaled about 3 minutes, 28 seconds.

His sophomore teammate Kyler Vincent also reached the semifinals as he opened with a pin and then scored a 13-6 decision over Lincoln Lutheran’s Keyden Uhrich.

Mitchell juniors Ace Hobbs and Cael Peters also moved into the semifinals with two victories at 113 and 195 pound competition, respectively. Both wrestlers won close decisions in the quarterfinal matchups.

In addition, three individuals in Class D won twice on the opening day of competition, including a pair of teammates as well.

Kimball senior James McGinnis (41-6) faces Kenesaw’s Nickolas Kuehn (51-0) on Friday at 132 pounds. He reached the semifinals with a pin in his first match and then a a 7-4 decision over Neligh-Oakdale’s Corbin Hoefer on Thursday morning in the first day of competition.

His teammate Trey Schindler had a pin at the 2 minute, 57 mark of his opening matchup at 152 pounds and then edged Clarkson-Leigh’s Jacob Koehn 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

Banner County Wyatt Reichenberg pinned his way to the semifinals at 182 pounds. He faces Fullterton’s Brett Bridger next.

The semifinals are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday and a handful of local athletes fell just short of competing in that round in Class D.

Hemingford’s Creel Weber, who won the title at 113 pounds last year, got a pin in his first match at 120 pounds and then was beat 7-3 by Elgin Public/Pope’s Carter Beckman in the quarterfinals. He still has a chance to capture a third state medal in his prep wrestling career.

Kimball senior Matthew Johnson also got a pin in his opening match at 106 pounds and then lost a 6-2 decision to Aquinas Catholic senior Grady Romshek in the quarterfinals.

Johnson still can finish as high as third in the weight class as can Bridgeport’s Chase McGrath. The Bulldogs senior lost a 7-1 decision to Burwell’s Austin Mayfield in the 138 pound quarterfinals after he opened the tournament with a pin.

McGrath’s junior teammate, Harrison Barnette, also fell in the quarterfinals as he was pinned by Aquinas Catholic’s Kelby Coufal at 145 pounds. Garden County’s Gunner Roberson won a wild 16-15 decision in his opening match at 160 pounds and then was pinned at the 98 second mark of a quarterfinal against High Plains Community’s Wyatt Urkoski.

Three local individuals at 113 pounds lost their opening-round match and moved into the consolation round: Bridgeport freshman Zach Jeffords, Garden County freshman Luke Gardner and Hay Springs junior Jahrett Anderson.

Bayard freshman Coy Armstrong and his junior teammate, Brock Burray, both lost their opening matches at 132 pounds, as did Crawford’s Paden Morava and Hay Springs’ Wesley Jacobs at 13 and Bridgeport junior Peyton Abbot and Hemingford junior Drew Varner at 160.

Other area individuals who fell in the opening round and moved into the consolation bracket include Crawford sophomore Colten Mader (145), Garden County junior Gavin Hunt (152), Bridgeport junior Peyton Abbot (160), Bayard Kolby junior Houchin (182), Hemingford junior Theron Miller (195) and Hay Springs junior Anthony Running Hawk (285)

Class C

Mitchell freshmen Yovanni Jimenez and Jamison Duncan lost their opening matchups at 106 and 120 pounds, respectively, and moved into the consolation bracket.

Mitchell sophomore Uzziah Voss and Gordon-Rushville junior Tucker Banister also both dropped opening matches at 132 pounds.

Other wrestlers who opened the tournament with a first-round loss include Morrill senior Daniel Koel (145), Gordon-Rushville senior Jace Freeseman (152), Gordon-Rushville senior Curtis Rittgam (182) and Mitchell senior Jeremiah Coley (285).