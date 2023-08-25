Sarah Wiese scattered six hits and struck out five as the Gering softball team earned an 8-0 shutout of Scottsbluff Thursday in matchup beween the neighboring programs.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better overall outing from these girls. This was as much of a complete game as it gets,” said Gering coach Zach Ostergard on the Bulldogs winning their seventh straight and improving to 7-1. “Sarah filled up the zone and trusted the girls behind her to play defense. We made the routine plays we needed to make, and we capitalized on offense when we had girls in scoring position. The girls kept things simple and just played softball.

“The defense has been huge this year so far for us,” he said. “We’ve been taking a lot of pride in the reps we take at practice to be fundamentally sound and make the plays we have to make to limit damage.”

Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox said the little things proved to be the difference. A big one was not scoring with runners in scoring position.

“Sarah pitched a good game and I think she kept our batters off balance,” Fox said. “We didn’t have that big hit that we needed at that certain time. We have been practicing well, but during these last two games I didn’t think we produced like we are capable of. Like I told the girls we just need to get back to working on our mechanics and we will work it out.”

“Tatum (Heimerman) pitched a good game, but we just had a couple errors early. It was just the little things," he said. "A lot of little things went their way and they ended up with having eight hits to our six or five. When they hit the ball, it was productive, and when we hit the ball it wasn’t productive."

Heimerman allowed 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings and struck out four.

Ostergard said there were a number of clutch at-bats up-and-down the Bulldogs lineup.

“Everyone stepped up when they needed to and you can’t ask for much more out of a lineup,” Ostergard. “These girls found a way to put the ball in play with runners in scoring position and capitalized every opportunity they got to score runs.”

Gering scored three runs in the first inning to take the early lead. Gabby Moreno started things with a single followed by a walk by Jacelyn Brown. Moreno later scored on a passed ball followed by a double by Danae Savala that plated Brown . Savala then scored on a Sarah Wiese single.

Scottsbluff's Adryana Rodriquez doubled to lead off the bottom of the inning. Heimerman then walked but both runners would be stranded in scoring position.

Gering added two runs in the third as Makayla Michaelson and Savala had back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. Both then scored on a double by freshman Avah Escamilla.

Scottsbluff would have another prime scoring change in the bottom of the third when Marly Laucomer had a two-out single followed by a double by Heimerman. Both were stranded after a stellar defensive play by Gering ended the inning.

The Bulldogs added another run in the in the fourth when Moreno singled, stole second and third, and scored on a Brown single.

Gering put the game away in the sixth with two runs.

The Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out on a Rylee Luce walk, Moreno getting plunked by a pitch and a Brown single. Michaelson and Moreno scored on a single and sacrifice fly, respectively.

Gering’s first four batters had eight of the 10 hits with all four getting multiple hits.

Moreno had two singles with three runs scored, while Brown had two singles with an RBI and run scored. Michaelson had an RBI while Savala had a double, two runs scored, and two RBI.

Scottsbluff was led by Rodriguez with two doubles. Heimerman also had a double.