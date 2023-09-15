GERING — Give the Gering softball team an offensive opportunity this year, and the lineup is likely going to take advantage of it.

That happened again in the fifth inning Thursday night. The Bulldogs (17-2) scored five runs in a 7-5 win over Scottsbluff (9-6) at Oregon Trail Park.

Allee Lohr and Rylee Luce both had RBI singles, Gabby Moreno hit a sacrifice fly and Makayla Michaelson had a two-run double — all in span of five batters.

Luce went 2-for-3, and sophomore Jacelyn Brown went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead the Bulldogs, who have won seven straight games.

The fifth-inning outburst came after the Bulldogs — who trailed 3-2 to start the inning loaded the bases on two walks and an error.

“Our girls were swinging the ball well, they were just hitting it right to (fielders),” Gering coach Zach Ostergard said. “As a hitter, it’s easy to get flustered, but you have to stay disciplined and understand you’re seeing the ball well. We just couldn’t string the timely hits together (early in the game).

“We struggled getting the leadoff hitter on until the fifth inning and once we did that, it was nice to see us put the pressure on and capitalize on it,” he said. “Scottsbluff was solid on defense and we finally caught the break we needed. With a lineup like ours, it’s kind of hard to keep us quiet when you give us that little inch.”

Michaelson’s hit knocked Lorel McCoy out of the game, the Bearcats starting pitcher, who allowed two runs in the second inning but pitched two scoreless frames after that.

“I thought tonight she grew,” Bearcats coach Dan Fox said of McCoy, who allowed one earned run. “Sometimes you take a loss but you grow from it. It was a big environment — a rivalry game, the crowd was good. I thought she did a great job. She walked a couple batters in the fifth inning.

“She said her curveball was working and everything was working (in the inning) but her hand started getting sticky,” Fox said. “That’s why we got her the rosin bag, but she said she was just having a hard time getting a grip of the ball.”

Sarah Wiese earned the complete-game win for the Bulldogs. She allowed solo home runs to Zoey Paez and Tatoum Heimerman, and surrendered two runs in the seventh as Heimerman had a RBI single, stole a base and then tagged up and scored on a flyout to right field.

Heimerman and Marly Laucomer both went 2-for-4 to lead the Bearcats, and Laucomer had a double and a triple.

“She gave us a chance tonight,” Ostergard said of Wiese, who struck out four and walked one “She stayed composed, trusted the defense behind her and trusted the offense.”

He added the win “took the monkey” off Gering’s back.

“Scottsbluff has took it to us on our field a couple times. They enjoyed playing here and there’s been some competitive games,” Ostergard said. “This is the first time I’ve won on this field (against Scottsbluff) since I took over this program three years ago.”

Fox said the Bearcats had their opportunity to extend their run of success in Gering.

“(Gering) is a good hitting team and we’re a good hitting team,” he said. “We made plays but had one inning where I felt we missed a couple, and I think our bats got a little relaxed at the end too. But I’m very proud how we played