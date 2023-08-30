Tatum Heimerman went 4-for-5 with three doubles and four RBI as Scottsbluff doubled up Chadron 16-8 in a softball game Tuesday.

Heimerman also earned the win for the Bearcats. as she allowed seven hits and six earned runs over four innings.

Zoey Paez went 3-for-4 with three RBI, and Marly Laucomer also drove in three runs for the Bearcats, who improved to 5-2 overall.

Chadron scored four runs in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead, but the Bearcats rallied back to tie the game in the bottom of the frame. Scottsbluff then took the lead with a run in the third and added four in the fourth.

Chadron scored twice in the fifth before the Bearcats answered with five in the bottom of the inning.

Maci Rutledge and Brooklynn Hoffman both had two hits for Chadron.

Gering 13, Alliance 5

GERING —Jacelyn Brown went 3-for-4 to lead an 18-hit attack as Gering improved to 8-1 overall.

Four other Gering batters had two hits in the win as the Bulldogs scored four runs in the first inning and led 9-0 after two. Avah Escamilla drove in three runs.

Hallie Schneider went 2-of-3 with three RBI to lead Alliance. Cali Acosla and Aivia Osborn both also had two hits.

Sarah Wiese got the win for Gering.

Volleyball

Bridgeport 2, Mitchell 1

BRIDGEPORT — The host Bulldogs won the matchup. Scores were 25-13, 21-25, 25-17.

Addy Bowlin and Anna Cheek both had eight kills for the Tigers. and Bowlin had a team-high 15 digs.

Emma Robbins had 13 assists.

Rapid City Christian 3, Alliance 0

ALLIANCE — The host Bulldogs were swept.

Rapid City won 25-15, 25-23, 25-14.

Alliance travels to Scottsbluff on Thursday.

Bayard 3, Sioux County 0

HARRISON — The Tigers won the road matchup in straight sets.

Scores were 25-12, 25-6, 25-13.

Boys tennis

Torrington pulled out a 4-1 win in a dual meet in Gering. Patrick Sauter had the lone win for the Bulldogs’ as he won his matchup at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-2.

Gering travels to the Scottsbluff Invite on Friday.

“We had several playing their first or second varsity matches and they competed well,” Gering coach Ron Swank said.