LEXINGTON — The Scottsbluff softball team won three of four games this past weekend to open its regular-season schedule.

The Bearcats beat Lexington (13-1), Gothenburg (9-5) and Southern Valley/Alma (12-0) before a loss to Bennington (12-0).

Scottsbluff is scheduled to face Sterling on Tuesday, and then Gering on Thursday. .

Aspen Andreas and Jenna Spengler both went 2-for-3 against Lexington, and Aleigh Portenier drove in two runs.

Scottsbluff held Lexington to two hits in the season-opening win.

The Bearcats were held to two hits in the loss to Bennington. The Badgers scored three runs in the first inning and added four and five runs in the second and third innings, respectively.

Spengler had two hits with a double and two RBI in the win over Gothenburg. Tatum Hemerman also went 2-for-3.

Adryana Rodriquez went 2-for-3 in the Bearcats win over Southern Valley/Alma. The Bearcats trailed 3-0 after half an inning but scored four in the bottom of the first and added two runs in the second and four in the third.

Gering won three games on Friday to close out its first week of regular-season competition: Aurora (16-5), Malcolm (12-7) and Crete). The Bulldogs (4-1) are scheduled to host Hershey in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Liz Wiese went 2-for-4 with three RBI against Aurora; and Gabby Moreno, Makayla Michaelson, Jacelyn Brown, Jacelyn Brown and Danae Savala all drove in two runs.

Gering scored four runs in the first and also had a seven-run fourth inning.

Moreno went 3-for-4 with four RBI in the win over Malcolm. Brown, Savala Rylee Luce and Avah Escamilla all had two hits. Gering broke the game open with nine runs in the fourth inning.

Michaelson, Escamilla and Liz Wiese all drove in two runs.

Wiese went 2-for-3 in the win over Crete, and Danae Savala went 2-for-4.

Moreno had a double and two RBI.

Luce and Escamilla also drove in two runs in the matchup. The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the top of the first inning.