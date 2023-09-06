GERING — Sarah Wiese was dominant Tuesday as the right-handed senior pitcher struck out 10 in Gering’s 5-2 win over Chadron at the Dome Rock Complex.

Wiese gave up five hits and two runs in the complete-game win in the high school softball matchup, but it was her twin sister, Liz, that had the pop in her bat.The Bulldogs catcher had a double and a home run with two RBI to spark the offense

“She was locked in all seven innings,” Liz said. “She was motivated and went after every single batter/ We played really well and we were super strong all seven innings and played really well defensively.”.

The Bulldogs, who had a 10-game streak snapped on Saturday, improved to 11-2 as the team heads into the Twin City Invite this weeked.

“We are playing super well,” Liz said. “The key things is we are playing as a team and we are super strong with team chemistry. You can tell on the field that our record that we are playing so much better with the team wanting it.”

Chadron coach Jodi Hendrickson felt both teams played great defense. Hendrickson said this was one of best games her team has looked in the field.

“To be honest with you, that was probably our best defensive games because we only had two errors and that is a positive and a move forward for us,” Hendrickson said. “It took a while for us to get going because we couldn’t hit the pitcher, but we picked up the pitcher after the third inning and started hitting her and made a game of it. The game went quick because both defensive sides were changing it out and putting themselves up to bat.”

Chadron starting pitcher Maci Rutledge scattered six hits with two strikeouts, and centerfielder Aubrey Milburn made diving catch to shut down a Gering threat.

“Maci did a great job with her pitches and she is getting better every day,” Hendrickson said. “We were super happy with that.”

Gering coach Zach Ostergard said Wiese and the defense kept Gering in the game on a day in which the offense struggled.

“Offensively it wasn’t where we needed to be but the best thing about this team is we will go back and work before we play this weekend and get the girls back on track.” he said.

He added that the Bulldogs scratched out some runs.

“That was the story of that game,” Ostergard said. “We got a run almost every inning, and we manufactured runs like we talked about where we tried to get a girl on second, bunt them over and then just put the ball into play to score them.”

Gering got single runs in the first and second innings. Gabby Moreno reached on an error in the first and scored on a Jacelyn Brown ground out. The Bulldogs added to their lead in the second when Liz Wiess doubled and scored on a Avah Escamilla single.

Chadron cut into the Bulldogs lead in the fourth when Kinley Richardson doubled and went to third on the throw. She then scored on a sacrifice fly.

Gering answered in the bottom of the frame. DaNae Savala reached on an error and then Liz Wiese took the first pitch and drove it over the leftfield fence for a home run and a 4-1 lead.

“It felt so good,” Liz said of her home run. “I was cheered on by my team and it was one of the best feelings ever.”

Gering added a run in the fifth as Moreno reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a Makayla Michaelson double for the 5-1 lead.

Chadron’s Cali Hendrickson scored on a Richardson single in the sixth.

Gering out hit Chadron 6-5. Liz Wiese was the only Bulldog with more than one hit.

Chadron was led at the plate by Kinley Richardson, who had three hits with a double, run scored, and an RBI.

Scottsbluff 15, Alliance 11

ALLIANCE — The teams combined for 26 runs and 39 hits, including five home runs, and Scottsbluff scored seven times in the sixth-inning.

Scottsbluff’s Tatum Heimerman had four hits with two doubles, both of which came in the sixth inning. Zoey Paez also had four hits with a double.

dryana Rodriguez and Loural McCoy both had two hits and double for the Bearcats as well. Rodriquez had four RBI.

Scottsbluff’s Aleigh Portenier had a solo home run in the third inning.

Alliance finished with four home runs including two from Diane DuBray. She hit a solo home run in the sixth and a grand slam in the seventh.

Scottsbluff outhit Alliance 22-17. DuBray had four hits to lead the Bulldgos

Scottsbluff scored in all but the fifth inning and Alliance failed to score only in the second and third innings.

Alliance never led in the contest, but the Bulldogs trailed 7-6 after five innings.