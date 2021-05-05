Terry Gilliland leaves behind many lives he touched during long teaching, coaching career

Former WNCC basketball standout Otis Frazier played quarterback for the Storm, where he formed a special bond with Gilliland.

Frazier said he saw the person Gilliland was as his son played alongside his grandsons.

“This comes to me with sad dignity in the loss of such a great man. Terry Gilliland or Coach G,” Frazier said. “Coach G was the face of Mitchell High School to me, a leader, passionate and dedicated individual to all the kids under his umbrella. He meant a lot to the parents and students of the communities of the Panhandle. He played the role of dad to a lot of athletes, young and old. One thing that was so significant about coach was his smile that could light up a room, and his direct approach to everything he touched or was around.

“I also used to live next door to his beloved grandkids in Scottsbluff and I got a chance to see them grow up from small kids to adults as they played with my kids in the yard, at times. Funny, some of the best athletes in the area played in that yard like Tim McDavid, Drew Gilliland and my son Otis Frazier 3.”

Cardona said Gilliland would keep tabs on his athletes in the offseason to make sure they were doing things the right way.