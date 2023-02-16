OMAHA — Three Bearcats led a collection of five boys wrestlers who moved into the Class B semifinals on Thursday during opening competition of the NSAA state individual wrestling tournament.

The group, who all posted 2-0 records on the day in the respective weight classes, consists of Scottsbluff juniors Chance Houser (120 pounds) Frankie Trevino (170) senior Josiah Mobley (182), Gering senior Collin Schwartzkopf (220) and Chadron sophomore Quinn Bailey.

Bailey won a 8-3 decision over Scottsbluff's Mason Wagner in the 152 pound semis.

Trevino finished fourth in 170 pounds last year, and Bailey was fifth at 132.

Also on Thursday, Chadron junior Kenli Boeselager opened the defense of her title at 145 pounds in the girls competition in dominant form. Boeselager scored a major decision in her first match and then pinned Johnson County Central's Rita Ceballos.

Boeselager improved to 24-1 overall with the two wins.

She is joined in the semifinal round by teammate Fia Rasmussen and Gering's Hailey Medina, who were just as impressive on the opening day of the weekend tournament.

Rasmussen, a junior, pinned both of her opponents at 135 pounds, including Ralstan's Dylan Ritchey just 1:28 into a quarterfinal matchup.

Medina, a junior, won a 9-8 decision in an opening matchup at 115 pounds and then pinned Pierce's Hadleigh Collison at the 3:51 mark of their quarterfinal clash.

A handful of other boys wrestlers just missed of being part of the semifinal round, which is scheduled for Friday night at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha.

Chadron's Rhett Cullers just missed lost a 4-2 decision to Skutt Catholic's Cade Ziola in a 170 pound quarterfinal.

Scottsbluff junior Joey Canseco also fell in the quarterfinals as O'Neill's John Alden pinned him in a matchup at 126 pounds.

Gering junior Jordan Shirley opened with a major decision at 132 pounds and hten was pinned in a quarterfinal matchup with O'Neill's Joseph Yates.

Scottsbluff sophomore Payton Woodring and Gering freshman Frost Wallace both lost their opening matches at 106 pounds and moved into consolation competition.

Chadron senior Braden Underwood and Scottsbluff freshman Anthony Morales both lost in the opening round at 132 pounds as did Gering freshman Rece Knight and Scottsbluff senior Connor Whiteley at 138.

Whiteley, suffered a dislocated kneecap in the 132 pound title match last year and had to injury default. His match against Northwest freshman Ian Arends was stopped just 46 seconds into the first round due to an injury.

Gering senior Brasen Haker and Scottsbluff sophomore Bryan Morales both lost at 145 pounds. Other local wrestlers who lost in the first round included Gering freshman Axton Stone (120), Gering freshman Jayden Hakert (126), Gering senior Keenan Allen (152), Sidney freshman Zech Roggasch (160). Taydon Gorsuch (195), Scottsbluff senior Trenton Jenkins (220) and Sidney junior Landon Hanes (285).

Girls

Three girls fell just short of advancing to the semifinal round.

Chadron sophmore Taylee Williamson opened with a pin and then got pinned by Bennington's Maycee Peacher in the 110-pound quarterfinals. Gering senior Arianna Canseco opened with a pin and then got stopped by Papillion-La Vista's Addeline Graser at the 1:55 mark of their quarterfinal.

Sidney sophomore Jadyn Collan opened with a pin at 105 pounds and then was stopped with four seconds left in the opening round of her quarterfinal match against Amherst's Carsyn McBride.

Mitchell sophomore Avalina Stoner and Bayard sophomore Carlie McKibbin both lost their opening-round matches at 100 pounds and moved into the consolation bracket. Bridgeport sophomore Kyra Robbins and Chadron freshman Brooklyn Hoffman also both opened with a loss at 120, as did Scottsbluff junior Emily Reyes-Rodriguez at 105 pounds

Other local wrestlers who lost in the opening round include Chadron sophomore Addie Diers (155), Bridgeport sophomore Hayden Marks (170) and Sidney sophomore Saphira Whitley (190).