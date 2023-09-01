BRIDGEPORT — Jaxie John helped Gering win the battle of the Bulldogs Thursday night.

The freshman had 13 kills in a sweep of Bridgeport. Scores were 25-13, 25-21, 25-16. Gering improved to 2-0 overall while Bridgeport fell to 1-3 on the season.

“I think we are learning every day and we are learning what we are capable of and doing,” Gering coach Amanda Cochran said. “It is just learning and growing options and these girls are going to be a lot of fun through the season.”

“Bridgeport played well tonight,” she said. “Kudos to them that they are very scrappy and they have a lot of heart. It was fun rallying and a lot of fun to be on both sides.

Both teams will be back in action Tuesday. Gering hosts North Platte while Bridgeport is part of a triangular with Kimball and Garden County.

Cochran felt Gering’s strong play at the net was a key. Eight different players had at least akill and the team finished with seven blocks.

“We were prepared coming in and we knew exactly what we didn’t do to on our side of the net,” Cochran said. “Our girls were very focused at the net and just kept hitting and hitting and hitting. It was very fun for us.”

Bridgeport coach Stephanie Schmidt felt her team did plenty of good things against Gering.

“We battled and that first set the score didn’t reflect of how I thought we played with those long rallies,” Schmidt said. “Gering is scrappy. They picked up everything we threw at them and it was the same situation last year; we just couldn’t put a ball down. But, the potential is there.”

Schmidt said both teams made strong defensive plays in the match which led to long rallies.

“That is one thing we take pride in to be able to dig up balls and to keep rallies going,” she said. “Just to being able to put balls down in front of the net is where we could use work. These are good games for us to be able to know that we can battle back and forth with anybody. It is just doing the little things where we need to do some work.”

All three sets were a battle.

Gering grabbed a 4-0 lead to open the first set and stretched it out to an 11-4 cushion after two Neveah Hrasky points. Bridgeport closed to within 11-7, but John and Gonzalez-Orozco both had three points for a 19-8 lead.

The Bulldogs won the opening set on a block by Aubrey Anderson and Makenzie Todd.

The second set started similar to the first. Gering took a 3-0 lead on three points by John and led 7-1 on three points by Gonzalez-Orozco.

Gering pushed its lead to eight points at 22-14 before Bridgeport closed to within three points late. John finished off the set for Gering with a kill.

Bridgeport led 5-4 in the third set after a Kelsie McVicker point, but Gering rolled off five straight points and Gering never trailed again A kill by John closed out the set and match.

Jacey Cochran had a double-double of 10 kills and 11 digs for Gering. She also had five points and two blocks.

John led the team with 13 kills along with three aces and nine points. Gering also got six kills from Ella Rotherham along with eight digs and four points.

Gonzalez-Orozco had 31 digs, nine points, and an ace.

In addition, Hrasky tallied 15 assists and four points, and Aubrey Anderson had nine assists.