GERING — Scottsbluff used big service runs from seniors Taylor Hafeman and Allie Darnell to sweep Gering on Tuesday night in an electric atmosphere in the crosstown high school volleyball rivalry.

Scores were 25-23, 26-24, 25-23.

Haferman and Darnell both had 12 service points to help the Bearcats improve to 9-7 on the season. Gering suffered its first loss of the season. Gering will be back in action this weekend at the McCook tournament while Scottsbluff will have over a week off before a home match against Chadron on Sept. 21. .

Scottsbluff senior Paige Horne said the atmosphere in the Gering gym was the best she has encountered during her four years at Scottsbluff.

“This was super fun to play in,” Horne said. “It definitely was one of the top games of my high school career.”

Horne said the Bearcats have been tested by a challenging schedule and it helped against Gering.

“I think it was our experience,” she said. “We played a lot of good competition lately, a lot of Class A (teams) and I think that really helped push us when it got super close and competitive. This win was huge. We all played our part and did what we needed to do to win together. That has been a big thing for us this year is winning together and not individually and we did that tonight.

“The blocking was huge. That is what we have been working on mostly lately in practice,” Horne said. “I think that really paid off. And the serving is another thing we have been working on in practice.

Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said it was proud of how her team battled to get the win.

“This was a big team win ... and what I am most proud of them about is they all contributed in their own way and they are their biggest cheerleaders, too,” Foral said. “It is fun to watch and fun to be a part of. Gering is good. They are scrappy and they have some good hitters, especially playing in their place, it is always tough.

“Honestly, that competition has helped,” Foral said. “Going to Gillette tournament and playing those Class A Wyoming schools, and then going out to Kearney and playing those Class A schools, it kind of prepared us mentally.”

Gering coach Amanda Cochran said her team just couldn’t the kill or point that they needed.

“We were up in every set and running,” Cochran said. “I think Scottsbluff played a really smart game. We were up and had our chance in every single set. I think we had a quote in our locker room today about we will learn from every point and I think that is what tonight was exactly about. It was learning about the game and learning from the experience.”

Horne had a big night as the senior hammered down 16 kills to go with nine digs. The Bearcats also got nine kills from Ella Foote, including the match-winning kill, and eight from junior Emma Hergenreder.

Darnell, along with her 12 points, finished with 20 set assists and four digs, while Hafeman had 18 digs. Hergenreder tallied 15 digs while Foote had nine digs and six set assists. MaCee Neu had 10 digs with six points.

The Bulldogs were led by Jacey Cochran with 10 kills, 14 digs and three points, while Jaxie John had nine kills, 18 digs and nine points. Also for Gering, Makenzie Todd had six kills, three blocks and four digs.

Alex Gonzalez-Orozco had 32 digs, five set assists, two aces and 11 points. Allison Parker tallied six digs while Neveah Hrasky had four digs, two blocks and 11 set assists. Aubrey Anderson had nine set assists and two blocks. Ella Rotherham finished with five digs and three blocks.

Gering led the first set 23-18 after two John service points. That was when Darnell took over at the service line, serving six straight points including three kills from Horne to close out the set.

With the score knotted at 21-21 in the second set, Todd got a kill for Gering and then John had two points for a 24-21 lead. Scottsbluff stopped the service run and then Hafeman served four points including kills from Horne and Foote. She then recorded an ace on set point.

Scottsbluff took a 22-18 lead in the third set on three Hergenreder points, including a big block by Ava Reed and Yasbella Scherer.

Gering came back to get to within 22-21 on a Todd kill and two John points and then tied the set at 23-23 on a Gonzalez-Orozco service point. After a Scottsbluff timeout, the Bearcats got the ball back and Hafeman served the final point as Foote got the kill by tapping the ball down at the net.

