Taylor Hafeman had a double-double and Paige Horne had 10 kills on Thursday night as the Scottsbluff volleyball team rebounded from a setback to Cheyenne East earlier in the week to sweep Cheyenne Central.

Scores were 25-15, 25-19, 25 17.

Scottsbluff (6-5) hits the road for tough tournament in eastern Nebraska on Saturday. The Bearcats are scheduled to face Millard North and Gretna East and then have a matchup with Gering on Tuesday.

“I thought we played great,” said Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral, whose team ended a four-game losing streak. “We tried to make some lineup changes because were kind of in a funk and not really playing together and I thought the line up changes the girls handled it really well. It is probably the best they played. I thought the girls came out and showed a lot of heart and they played well.”

There were plenty of long rallies Thursday with players making eye-popping defense. Saves by Scottsbluff libero Hafeman and Emma Hergenreder stand out, the latter coming as Hergenreder went into the Bearcat bench.

Foral said both teams played with a lot of energy and had to battle for each point.

“Defense has been something we have been working on in keeping balls alive,” Foral said. “Taylor Hafeman is as good as any of them in just covering and picking up our hitters and keeping that ball going. I thought Cheyenne Central did a great job. They had a big block at times that hurt us. Them, on the flipside, they also kept balls alive.”

Scottsbluff built a 9-3 lead in the first set behind big service runs from Hafeman and Ella Foote. The Bearcats extended their advantage to 18-8 on big blocks by Foote and MaCee Neu before closing out the set on a Horne kill.

The second set was a back and forth battle with neither team getting more than a three-point lead before Scottsbluff took control with a late run.

“That rally was huge and I think everybody just did their jobs,” Foral said. “MaCee Neu got a big kill there and Ava Reed got another kill and then Emma Hergenreder finished it off for us. I knew we were neck-and-neck so it was good to see them get over that hump and finish it.”

With the second tied at 18-18, Scottsbluff got the serve back and Neu served to put Scottsbluff up 20-18. Hergenreder later served four straight points, including three aces to close out the set.

The third set was close for a spell with Scottsbluff leading 9-5 on a Reed kill only tot watch Cheyenne Central cut it to 11-10. Horne serving four straight points as the Bearcats built a 16-10 cushion.

Scottsbluff finished with 37 kills in the match. Ella Foote tallied nine followed by Hergenreder with seven, and Neu and Reed both had five.

Hafeman had 13 digs and 12 points, and Alainah Salas had 10 digs. Both Horne and Foote chipped in with eight digs, and Foote also had a team-high 15 assists.

Allie Darnell had nine assists.

Gering 3, Chadron 2

CHADRON – The Gering volleyball team moved to 4-0 overall by rallying from a two-set deficit.

Scores were 20-25, 28-26, 28-26, 15-7.

It was a battle to the end that saw Gering fall behind 2-0 after dropping the first two 25-23, 25-20.

Chadron scored the first five points of the fourth set and built a 16-11 lead. Gering tied the set at 17-17 on two Ella Rotherham points. With the score knotted at 26-26, Gering got back-to-back kills from Jaxie John to close out the set.

The fifth set was all Gering as Alex Gonzalez-Orozco served six straight points Chadron came back to make it 9-4, but Jacey Cochran had four points for a 14-4 lead. Another John kill closed out the match