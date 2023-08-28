YUMA, Colorado — Karsyn Leeling had 23 kills and 16 digs as the Sidney volleyball team beat Yuma in five sets Saturday.

The Raiders won the first two sets and dominated the final one after Yuma rallied to tie the match.

Scores were 25-18, 25-13, 19-25, 22-25, 15-4.

The win was the first of the season for Sidney.

Sterling (Colorado) beat the Raiders in five sets on Thursday (25-13, 17-25, 25-18, 22-25, 23-21). Leeling had 24 kills and 27 digs in the match.

Chloe Ahrens added 12 kills and 13 digs against Yuma, and Payton Schrotberger had a team-high 29 assists.

Kayla Westby and Deanna Horst added 13 digs and eight blocks, respectively, and Westby went 11-of-11 serving.

“Yuma is a very scrappy team and did a nice job of adjusting to what we we went at them with,” Sidney coach Julie Smith said. “It is going to be important for us to stay disciplined and control our side of the net as we progress throughout the season.”

Scottsbluff 3, Lexington 0

The Bearcats opened their home schedule with a sweep on Saturday.

Scores were 25-10, 25-16, 25-13.

Cross Country

FORT COLLINS, Colorado. — The Gering boys and girls teams both finished eighth overall in the John Martin Invite on Saturday.

The Bulldogs Alison Bradford finished 42nd overall in the girls 5,000 meter race in 22 minutes, 17 seconds. Her teammate, Demi Sellhoff was just eight seconds behind her.

The Bulldogs’ Erin Cawiezel and Jenna Devis placed, 57th and 58th overall, respectively. Gretchen Seay was 63rd, a spot ahead of teammate Emma Schneider.

Axton Stone led the Gering boys as he took 21st overall in the 5K course in 17:02. Nathan Seiler and Aiden Narvais were 37th and 51st, respectively, and Gage Ruzicka was 55th.

Softball

Gothenburg 3, Alliance 0

GOTHENBURG — Alivia Osborn had the only Bulldogs’ hit off the Swedes Hannah Devlin in Friday’s matchup.

Hallie Schneider held Gothenburg to three hits and two earned runs in the complete-game performance.