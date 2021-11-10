WATCH NOW: Gering's Jacob Awiszus, Chadron's Tatum Bailey sign letters of intent for college athletic careers

Coach Jared Berger said that Awiszus has the right mentality to wrestle in college and believes he will fit right in.

“He’s built for college wrestling, physically and mentally and he’s what college wrestling is all about. We kind of saw that coming in as a freshman,” Berger said. “One really good attribute that he has is that he never counts himself out, never has ever whether he is wrestling the best guy in the state or his teammate. You have to have that mentality when you go to college, he’s going to fit right in and do very well.”

Once the season ends, Awiszus will take off the Gering name for the final time after having represented Gering throughout his childhood.

“It’s going to be weird not representing Gering for the first time since Kindergarten. I’ve been Gering all the way since then and now into my senior year,” he said. “I’m definitely going to try and bring the Gering name to Kearney.”

Bailey will continue her athletic career as a heptathlete with the Colorado State University-Fort Collins Rams track team.