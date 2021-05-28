WATCH NOW: Red team outshoots Blue 155-124; Garza named Most Outstanding Player

It was an offense showcase Friday night at Scottsbluff High School as the Red and Blue Panhandle Prep All-star boys’ basketball teams combined for 279 points and 49 3-pointers as the Red led from start to finish in rolling to the 155-124 win.
Bridgeport’s Luis Garza was named the MOP of the game. The Bridgeport graduate dazzled the crows with 31 points including five 3-pointers and plenty of dunks.
Garza said it was a fun evening.
“It is really an honor to come and play again with all these great guys,” Garza said. “It was a lot of fun this year and we had a lot of fun out there.”
What was special for Garza was he got to play one more time with his Bridgeport teammates along with head coach Sean Sterkel.
“It was fun to play with them one more time,” Garza said. “It was a really fun group this year and I was happy I got one more chance to play with them.”
What a show the Red put on, too, as they started dazzling the crowd from the get-go. Garza said there was a lot of offense out there.
“We had a really good offensive team,” Garza said. “It was all about going out and having fun and we got quite a few dunks in on our team.”
The two teams combined for 49 treys. The Red popped in 30 treys with Crayton Cyza and Bayler Sterkel each burying six treys. The Blue had 19 3-pointers with Niobrara County’s Ryan Bruegger tallying six treys of his own.
The offensive show started early as Ogallala’s Dayo Kennedy, who won the slam dunk contest with a dominating show of thundering dunks, got things started with a bucket followed by back-to-back dunks by Garza and James Bruner for a 6-0 lead.
The Blue knocked down a trey, but the Red led 12-5 on another bucket by Garza. The Blue sliced the lead to 12-10 including a nifty miss a free throw and run and get the rebound for the putback by Gering’s Brett Pszanka. That was as close as the Blue would get as the Red lit things up as Sterkel had back-to-back treys and the Red led after one quarter 38-22.
The second quarter saw the Red outscore the Blue 46-34. The Red rand to a 69-41 lead before the Blue came back to cut the lead to 69-50 on a trey. It was short-lived as the Red finished out the half on a 15-6 run to lead at the intermission 84-56.
The third quarter was evenly played as the Red outscored the Blue by two points 29-27. The third quarter saw the two teams combine on 13 treys as the two teams closed out the third as Bruegger and Rylan Aguallo each had treys while Caeson Clarke closed out the half with a 3-pointer of his own to give the Red an 113-83 lead.
The fourth quarter was identical as the third. The Red only outscored the Blue 42-41 as neither team had the defensive going on the night.
The Blue team did cut the lead to 21 points on a Aguallo trey at 123-102. After that, both teams traded buckets as the Red led 133-113. The Red then made seven straight and in the final minute of play it was showtime as the Blue let the Red showcase their dunking talents with two dunks by Kennedy and Garza to close out the game.
The Red was led by Garza with 31 points followed by Clarke with 29 and Sterkel with 24. Also hitting double digits was Cysa with 18, Zack Burke with 15, and Kennedy with 17.
The Blue was led by Bruegger with a game-high 38 points. Pzsanka followed with 18 points with Aguallo next with 16, and Potter-Dix’s Javon Cayle with 14.
Sidney’s Zack Burke won the 3-point shooting contest on the boy’s side while Mitchell’s Jayden Kanno won the girl’s 3-point shooting contest. Also, Sioux County’s Karlee Junke received a Panhandle Prep scholarship during the game.
Red 38 46 29 42 – 155
Blue 22 34 27 41 – 124
RED
Quenten Gillen (Ogallala) 4, Francisco Barrios (Mitchell) 9, Cole Faessler (Bridgeport) 8, Zack Burke (Sidney) 15, Crayten Cyza (Alliance) 18, Brady Newkirk (Bridgeport) 2, Dayo Kennedy (Ogallala) 17, Jacob Wallesen (Bridgeport) 0, James Bruner (Scottsbluff) 2, Caeson Clarke (Alliance) 29, Bayler Sterkel (Bridgeport) 24, Luis Garza (Bridgeport) 31.
BLUE
Caden Lewis (Morrill) 3, Hayden Anderson (Southeast) 8, Dario Rodriguez (Minatare) 5, Kolton McMackin (Morrill) 0, Brian Turek (Hemingford) 4, Javon Cayle (Potter-Dix) 14, Brandon Mendoza (Potter-Dix) 5, Brett Pszanka (Gering) 18, Rylan Aguallo (Mitchell) 16, Ryan Cheleen (South Platte) 5, Charles Hollow Horn (Gordon-Rushville) 5, Ryan Bruegger (Niobrara County) 38.