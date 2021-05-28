WATCH NOW: Red team outshoots Blue 155-124; Garza named Most Outstanding Player

The offensive show started early as Ogallala’s Dayo Kennedy, who won the slam dunk contest with a dominating show of thundering dunks, got things started with a bucket followed by back-to-back dunks by Garza and James Bruner for a 6-0 lead.

The Blue knocked down a trey, but the Red led 12-5 on another bucket by Garza. The Blue sliced the lead to 12-10 including a nifty miss a free throw and run and get the rebound for the putback by Gering’s Brett Pszanka. That was as close as the Blue would get as the Red lit things up as Sterkel had back-to-back treys and the Red led after one quarter 38-22.

The second quarter saw the Red outscore the Blue 46-34. The Red rand to a 69-41 lead before the Blue came back to cut the lead to 69-50 on a trey. It was short-lived as the Red finished out the half on a 15-6 run to lead at the intermission 84-56.

The third quarter was evenly played as the Red outscored the Blue by two points 29-27. The third quarter saw the two teams combine on 13 treys as the two teams closed out the third as Bruegger and Rylan Aguallo each had treys while Caeson Clarke closed out the half with a 3-pointer of his own to give the Red an 113-83 lead.

The fourth quarter was identical as the third. The Red only outscored the Blue 42-41 as neither team had the defensive going on the night.