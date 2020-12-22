Alliance outshoots Scottsbluff for 71-61 win

The Alliance boys put three in double figures and used a strong second and fourth quarters to outshoot Scottsbluff for a 71-61 win Tuesday night at Scottsbluff High School.
Alliance coach Michael Baker said his team started slow but had a strong second quarter.
“We did a lot of good things. I figured this would be more of an up-tempo game then the first time we played them three weeks ago,” Baker said. “We struggled at the start of both halves offensively, but the defense was solid enough, but the defense was solid enough that when we got our runs going, we extended our leads.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs had things going in the second quarter, putting up 27 points to lead 36-29 at the half. Baker said this team has plenty of scorers.
“We do now, early in the season we didn’t,” he said. “That is what is allowing us to play well now is multiple guys are making offensive plays and the opponent has to guard everybody on the floor, which makes the offense easier.
Alliance had three in double figures and seven players hit the scoring column. Carson Clarke led the way with 20 points, while Jaron Mahulka had 17 and Crayton Cyza finished with 14.
Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said his team played well in the first and then let Alliance take control in the second.
“Finally, we got off to a pretty good start. Tyler Harre was doing really good things, getting in the post, driving and being aggressive. He was, for the most part, our offense,” Gullion said. “Defensively, I thought we were decent at the beginning of the game. The second quarter we gave up too many drives and allowed them to take control of the game. We fought back in the third. We had the opportunity, but we had too many mistakes and those little mistakes are adding up. If this team wants to get where they want to be, then we will have to stop making those little mistakes. “
Gullion said the 10-point defeat wasn’t much when you look at the number of missed possessions they had. He said it is the little things that are haunting his Bearcat team.
“Losing by 10 points feels like it is a lot, but when you look at it, it is only four or five possessions,” he said. “Against good teams, you can’t take possessions off. You can’t have mistakes against them and if you do, they will make you pay. Tonight Alliance did.”
Scottsbluff and Alliance were in a defensive battle in the first quarter. Alliance went up 9-4 on a Clarke trey. Scottsbluff came back with a 7-0 run behind two buckets by Tyler Harre and a 3-pointer by Jackson Ostdiek.
It was late in the second quarter that saw Alliance start heating up. Alliance went up 20-15 on a Cyza trey and led 23-18 after Mahulka hit three free throws.
Scottsbluff came back to cut the lead to a single point at 23-22, but Alliance closed out the half on a 13-7 run to lead 36-29 at halftime.
The Bearcats came out of the third quarter gates with fire, going on a 11-2 run behind a pair of treys and a dunk by Kellan Harris for a 40-38 lead. Clarke came back to put Alliance back on top with a trey at 41-40 and then went up 46-41 after a trey by Jaden Kelley and a field goal by Clarke.
Scottsbluff came right back to slice the lead to 46-45 on field goals by Harris and Tate Talkington, but Mahulka hit a trey at the end of the third for a 49-45 Alliance lead.
The beginning of the fourth quarter was back and forth as Scottsbluff sliced the lead to 53-52 on an Izaiah Mendoza trey. That was when Alliance shifted gears, going on a 18-9 run to earn the 10-oiunt win.
Scottsbluff’s Harre led all scorers with 25 points. Alliance was led by Clarke with 22.
The Bearcats also saw Mendoza finish with 13 followed by Harris with eight.
Both teams will be back in action next week Tuesday and Wednesday at holiday tournaments. Both teams will be in a 5-day moratorium where not practice is allowed.
Alliance will head to Broken Bow for a holiday classic and play Broken the first day, while Scottsbluff will head to Hastings for a tournament and play Lexington on Tuesday.
Gullion said he is hoping his team stays in chape because the rest of the games are all winnable if they cut out the little mistakes.
“Hopefully they stay in shape. We have to make sure we are getting shots up and we have to be ready to go,’ he said. “We have winnable basketball games ahead of us. We are halfway through and we have to continue to get better. We believe in our guys and they will get better, but we have to stop making the same mistakes over and over.”
Alliance 9 27 13 22 – 71
Scottsbluff 11 18 16 16 נ61
ALIIANCE
Jaden Kelley 8, Jaron Matulka 17, Kellen Muhr 2, Crayton Cyza 14, Chase King 6, Carson Clarke 22, Hunner Little hoop 2.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 25, Kellan Harris 8, Trevor Schwartz 4, Jackson Ostdiek 3, Tate Talkington 4, Izaiah Mendoxa 13, Kaedon Patton 2.