Alliance outshoots Scottsbluff for 71-61 win

“Finally, we got off to a pretty good start. Tyler Harre was doing really good things, getting in the post, driving and being aggressive. He was, for the most part, our offense,” Gullion said. “Defensively, I thought we were decent at the beginning of the game. The second quarter we gave up too many drives and allowed them to take control of the game. We fought back in the third. We had the opportunity, but we had too many mistakes and those little mistakes are adding up. If this team wants to get where they want to be, then we will have to stop making those little mistakes. “

Gullion said the 10-point defeat wasn’t much when you look at the number of missed possessions they had. He said it is the little things that are haunting his Bearcat team.

“Losing by 10 points feels like it is a lot, but when you look at it, it is only four or five possessions,” he said. “Against good teams, you can’t take possessions off. You can’t have mistakes against them and if you do, they will make you pay. Tonight Alliance did.”

Scottsbluff and Alliance were in a defensive battle in the first quarter. Alliance went up 9-4 on a Clarke trey. Scottsbluff came back with a 7-0 run behind two buckets by Tyler Harre and a 3-pointer by Jackson Ostdiek.