Bayard boys, girls top Sioux County

BAYARD – The Bayard girls basketball team received 14 points from Grace Burry and outscored Sioux County 14-9 in the fourth quarter to earn a 45-41 win over the Warriors Thursday evening in Bayard.

The Bayard boys easily topped Sioux County Thursday, running out to a 60-21 halftime lead in capturing the win 76-30.

Bayard girls coach Zach Nesbitt said his team hit some big shots in the fourth quarter in a competitive game between two physical teams.

“It was a really up and down game, really back and forth,” Nesbitt said. “We talked a lot before the game about emotions and keeping our emotions in check and the girls really did a great job of keeping emotions. I thought we played really well. We had some girls come off the bench and stepped up for us in a big way for us and did some really good things. We had some of our senior leaders step up in other ways tonight. Overall, it was a team win.”

Shooting was definitely the difference in the contest, especially at the free throw line. Bayard made just 8 of 24 from the free throw in the game, while Sioux County was 20 of 38. The difference was the fourth quarter where Bayard made 5 of 8 charity in the final eight minutes, while Sioux County was 4 of 9 from the stripe in the fourth.