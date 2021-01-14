Bayard boys, girls top Sioux County

BAYARD – The Bayard girls basketball team received 14 points from Grace Burry and outscored Sioux County 14-9 in the fourth quarter to earn a 45-41 win over the Warriors Thursday evening in Bayard.
The Bayard boys easily topped Sioux County Thursday, running out to a 60-21 halftime lead in capturing the win 76-30.
Bayard girls coach Zach Nesbitt said his team hit some big shots in the fourth quarter in a competitive game between two physical teams.
“It was a really up and down game, really back and forth,” Nesbitt said. “We talked a lot before the game about emotions and keeping our emotions in check and the girls really did a great job of keeping emotions. I thought we played really well. We had some girls come off the bench and stepped up for us in a big way for us and did some really good things. We had some of our senior leaders step up in other ways tonight. Overall, it was a team win.”
Shooting was definitely the difference in the contest, especially at the free throw line. Bayard made just 8 of 24 from the free throw in the game, while Sioux County was 20 of 38. The difference was the fourth quarter where Bayard made 5 of 8 charity in the final eight minutes, while Sioux County was 4 of 9 from the stripe in the fourth.
The first quarter saw Bayard race out to an 11-8 lead behind three pointers, but Sioux County sliced the deficit to 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Sioux County would take the lead early in the second quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Kodie Rempp at 18-16. Bayard would come right back to lead 21-19 on an offensive rebound putback from Joslyn Hopkins. Didn’t last long as Sioux County went back in front 24-21 before the Tigers tied the game at 24 heading into the lockerroom.
Hopkins put Bayard back on top with the first bucket of the third period before Sioux County would take a 30-26 lead by hitting 4 of 6 free throws. Once again, the Tigers had plenty of fight as they resumed the lead at 31-30 on a Hopkins bucket with two minutes to play in the third.
Sioux County bounced back to get two free throws from Kailey Klein to put the Warriors up 32-31 after three periods.
The fourth quarter saw Bayard retake the lead at 36-35 on a 3-pointer by Grace Burry. Sioux County came back to go in front with two free throws at 37-36. Tayley Streeks would put Bayard back on top with a bucket at 38-37. Klein wouild hit one of two free throws to tie the game. With a minute to play, Burry put the Tigers on top 40-38 off an assist from Lexi Fiscus.
Bayard pushed the lead to 44-38 as they hit 4 of 4 free throws from Burry and Dani Harter with 21.2 seconds to play. Klein nailed a trey to slice the lead to 44-41 with 9.6 seconds, but Hopkins nailed a free throw with 6.9 seconds to seal the win.
Bayard was led by Burry with 14 points followed by Fiscus and Hopkins each with nine points.
Sioux County was led by Rempp with 10 points followed by eight points each from Klein and Karlee Juhnke.
The boy’s game was all Bayard. The Bayard boys rolled to a 34-11 first quarter lead and led 60-21 at halftime. Bayard outscored Sioux County 12-0 in the third. Sioux County outscored Bayard 9-4 in the fourth, but fit was little too late.
Bayard was led by Trent Marquez with 18 points followed by Garret Hopkins with 17, Daemon Avilez with 14, and Trevor Reish with 10.
Sioux County was led Michael Sanderson with 10 points.
Girls Game
Sioux County 12 12 8 9 -- 41
Bayard 14 10 7 14 -- 45
SIOUX COUNTY
Karlee Juhnke 8, Kailey Klein 8, Rachel Krien 3, Kodie Rempp 10, Beth Krein 4, Britney Klein 5, Layle McCoy 3.
BAYARD
Tayley Streeks 3, Tabbi Muhr 3, Lexi Fiscus 9, Dani Harter 6, Joslyn Hopkins 9, Grace Burry 14, Daci Harter 1.
Boys Game
Sioux County 11 10 0 9 -- 30
Bayard 34 26 12 4 – 76
SIOUX COUNTY
Tucker Monroe 5, Colton Randall 2, Richy. Gutierrez 7, Shane Gluth 4, Michael Sanderson 10, Sam Skavdahl 2.
BAYARD
Trent Marquez 18, Aron Flores 2, Trystan Muhr 3, Karter Winter 1, Daemon Avilez 14, Quintin Hassel 4, Trevor Reish 10, Andrew Gaul 3. Warlance Eagle Hawk 4, Garret Hopkins 17