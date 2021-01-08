Big fourth quarter propels Gering boys past Sidney

Max Greeley scored 12 of his 21 points and drained 5-of-7 free throws in the final stanza to propel the Gering boys basketball team to a 58-49 win over Sidney on Friday night at Gering High School.
Along with Greeley, Jack Franklin and Brett Pszanka were a big boost for head coach Kyle Cotton and he believes his trio of guards really stepped up in the win.
“We’re 3-0 with our three guards when they’ve played an entire game now,” he said. “They’re all three a really big part of what we do. I thought in the fourth quarter when those three got out and pressured, they just kind of took over on the offensive end and made some big plays for us down the stretch.”
The match-up between the two teams was the second of the season when Sidney downed the Bulldogs 58-49 behind the hot shooting of Sawyer Dickman back in December, but Cotton believes a mix-up on the defensive end really had an impact on Gering’s win over the Raiders on Friday night.
“We played three games in three days, but no excuses, they played better than us in that game and deserved to win,” Cotton said of Gering’s loss to Sidney at the Western Conference Tournament. “We had some good match-ups with them and could exploit a few things, but we knew they were going to come in ready to play and they did. I just thought switching defenses on them threw them off balance until the fourth quarter when Dickman just kind of took over.”
Sidney hit the floor running early on in the game behind three 3-pointers from Sawyer Dickman, Micah Schneider and Wyatt Hickenlivey, stretching the lead to 11-6 at one point before Gering clawed back to within a bucket at the end of the frame, trailing just 13-11 heading into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs got big support from Franklin, Pszanka and Kaden Bohnsack in the frame, combining for 14 of Gering’s 16 points in the period to extend Gering’s lead to 27-20 at halftime.
Gering’s seven point lead eroded in the third quarter, though, when Dickman ignited for 10 points in the frame along with a trey from Jaeden Dillehay to outscore the Bulldogs 13-6 in the stanza and knot the game at 33-33 heading in to the final period.
However, Greeley opened the stanza with a 3-pointer and a layup to open the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs a 38-33 lead. The three-headed monster of Greeley, Pszanka and Franklin took over the stanza combining for 24 of Gering’s 25 points with Pszanka hitting a pair of buckets and Franklin knocking down eight points to pull away for the win.
Cotton was pleased with his team’s resilience after a tough first and third quarter and was really happy with the effort in the final minutes of the contest.
“Down the stretch we executed early in the fourth quarter. We were able to cause some turnovers, get some fast break points, which has been an emphasis on us all year,” he said. “We haven’t done a great job at times, but I thought tonight we played at the right pace. Defensively I thought we were awesome for most of the game other than that first part of the first quarter when we allowed too many wide-open shots. After that, though, we made them shoot contested jump shots until the end. We turned it over a few times, but I thought we played really well.”
Dickman paced Sidney with 24 points, while Zack Burke added nine points and Dillehay hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with eight in the losing effort.
The Red Raiders finished 7 of 11 from the stripe and converted six 3-pointers in the game.
Greeley finished hitting 8 of 10 free throws, while Franklin was 4-for-5 and Sam Rocheleau was 2-for-2 at the line. Gering finished the night 15-for-19 from the stripe.
Sidney will try to bounce back when it hosts McCook today, while Gering hosts Gordon-Rushville on Friday.
Sidney (6-5) 13 7 13 16 — 49
Gering (4-7) 11 16 6 25 — 58
SIDNEY
Sawyer Dickman 24, Zack Burke 9, Wyatt Hickenlivey 3, Jaeden Dillehay 8, Micah Schneider 3, Connor Hartzler 2.
GERING
Max Greeley 21, Brett Pszanka 12, Jack Franklin 14, Jackson Schlothauer 1, Sam Rocheleau 6, Kaden Bohnsack 4.