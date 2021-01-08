Big fourth quarter propels Gering boys past Sidney

Sidney hit the floor running early on in the game behind three 3-pointers from Sawyer Dickman, Micah Schneider and Wyatt Hickenlivey, stretching the lead to 11-6 at one point before Gering clawed back to within a bucket at the end of the frame, trailing just 13-11 heading into the second quarter.

The Bulldogs got big support from Franklin, Pszanka and Kaden Bohnsack in the frame, combining for 14 of Gering’s 16 points in the period to extend Gering’s lead to 27-20 at halftime.

Gering’s seven point lead eroded in the third quarter, though, when Dickman ignited for 10 points in the frame along with a trey from Jaeden Dillehay to outscore the Bulldogs 13-6 in the stanza and knot the game at 33-33 heading in to the final period.

However, Greeley opened the stanza with a 3-pointer and a layup to open the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs a 38-33 lead. The three-headed monster of Greeley, Pszanka and Franklin took over the stanza combining for 24 of Gering’s 25 points with Pszanka hitting a pair of buckets and Franklin knocking down eight points to pull away for the win.

Cotton was pleased with his team’s resilience after a tough first and third quarter and was really happy with the effort in the final minutes of the contest.