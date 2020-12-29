Bridgeport boys, girls run past Southeast

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport boys had a big first quarter that helped them cruise to a 59-35 win over Southeast (Yoder, Wyoming) on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs jumped on top 19-5 after the first quarter of play. Bridgeport scored 12 more in the second taking a 31-14 lead going into halftime.

Southeast founds its groove on offense in the third outscoring Bridgeport 13-12, but still found itself in a deep hole. The Bulldogs had a 43-27 lead after three.

In the final frame, Bridgeport again clamped down on defense while their offense kept cruising along. The Bulldogs outscored the Cyclones 16-8 in the fourth to take the 59-35 win at home.

Bridgepoort had three players score in double figures. The Bulldogs were led offensively by Luis Garza with 19 points. Braxten Swires added 11 points and Brady Newkirk scored 10.

Bridgeport improved to 8-0 with the win.

The Southeast girls played evenly with Bridgeport in the first quarter trailing just 6-4, before the Bulldogs offense found its rhythm in the second.

Bridgeport scored 16 second quarter points to take a 22-13 lead into the half.