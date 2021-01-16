Bridgeport boys weather late Mitchell rally

MITCHELL — The Bridgeport boys withstood a fourth-quarter rally by Mitchell to take a 68-65 win over Mitchell on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Bridgeport exploded out of the gates scoring 20 points in the opening quarter. Luis Garza put up seven points as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 20-12 lead heading into the second.

The Bulldogs again outscored the Tigers in the second 15-23 with a balanced offensive attack. Cole Faessler, Braxten Swires and Brady Newkirk connected on 3-pointers in the quarter.

Francisco Barrios came up big for Mitchell scoring six points to keep the Tigers in the game. Mitchell went into halftime down 35-25.

In the third, it was Mitchell who was on fire. Austin Thyne scored 10 of his 13 points in the quarter. Rylan Aguallo scored seven as the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 22-13.

Mitchell’s big third quarter put them down one at 48-47 going into the final frame.

The Tigers took a 56-55 lead at 4:55 left in the game. Bridgeport’s Faessler went to the foul line and nailed the back end of a 2-and-2 to tie the game.

The Bulldogs took the lead on its next possession and led the rest of the way. Bridgeport’s Newkirk came through with 2:34 left to play to seal the win. He nailed a basket in the paint drawing a foul to give Bridgeport the 66-58 lead as the cruised the rest of the game.

