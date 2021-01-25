Bridgeport girls capture SPVA title for first time

A dominating march through the South Platte Valley Association Tournament ended in history-making style for the Bridgeport High School girls basketball team this weekend in North Platte.

The Bulldogs captured the tournament championship for the first time since joining the conference in 2015, and they accomplished that feat in impressive fashion.

Bridgeport outscored its three opponents in the tournament by a combined score of 208-103. After opening with a 67-20 win over Sutherland in the opening round, the Bulldogs cruised past Chase County 70-39 in the semifinals before storming back from an early 15-2 deficit to topple Hershey 71-44 in Saturday night’s final.

“It was really exciting to be the first team to win SPVA, especially because the competition level is usually pretty high in that conference,” said Bridgeport’s lone senior starter Sydney Nein, who finished with eight points and a pair of 3-pointers in the title game. “It was fun to be able to overcome such a big deficit and beat Hershey by so much.”

The victory over Hershey helped Bridgeport avenge a two-point loss to the Panthers earlier this month. The memory of that result helped motivate the Bulldogs even more in the rematch.