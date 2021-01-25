Bridgeport girls capture SPVA title for first time

A dominating march through the South Platte Valley Association Tournament ended in history-making style for the Bridgeport High School girls basketball team this weekend in North Platte.
The Bulldogs captured the tournament championship for the first time since joining the conference in 2015, and they accomplished that feat in impressive fashion.
Bridgeport outscored its three opponents in the tournament by a combined score of 208-103. After opening with a 67-20 win over Sutherland in the opening round, the Bulldogs cruised past Chase County 70-39 in the semifinals before storming back from an early 15-2 deficit to topple Hershey 71-44 in Saturday night’s final.
“It was really exciting to be the first team to win SPVA, especially because the competition level is usually pretty high in that conference,” said Bridgeport’s lone senior starter Sydney Nein, who finished with eight points and a pair of 3-pointers in the title game. “It was fun to be able to overcome such a big deficit and beat Hershey by so much.”
The victory over Hershey helped Bridgeport avenge a two-point loss to the Panthers earlier this month. The memory of that result helped motivate the Bulldogs even more in the rematch.
“We were definitely ready to play them again. Everyone was very excited for the game,” Nein said. “We just knew that our defense had to be better, and it was.”
After trailing at the outset, Bridgeport rallied back to grab a 29-28 lead on the Panthers at halftime.
The second half belonged entirely to the Bulldogs. Bridgeport pushed its advantage to 17 at the end of three quarters before outscoring Hershey by 10 in the final frame. The Bridgeport defense limited Hershey to just 16 points in the second half.
Freshman Olivia Loomis-Goltl paced Bridgeport offensively in the final with 24 points. Sophomore Ruthie Loomis-Goltl followed with 18. Another freshman, Brooklyn Mohrman, also scored in double figures with 10 points.
The victory was the Bulldogs’ sixth in a row and improved their overall record to 14-3 under the direction of second-year Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen.
Following a pair of games this week against Sioux County and Bayard, Bridgeport will take aim at a second conference title when it competes as the top seed in the Western Trails Conference Tournament Feb. 4-6.Bridgeport last won the WTC tournament in 2007.
A sweep of both conference tournaments would check off another one of the Bulldogs’ list of goals for this season.
“Our main goal this season is to make it to state,” Nein said. “Winning SPVA was definitely one of our goals, and so is winning WTC. That would be awesome.”
Bridgeport fell just one win away from advancing to the state tournament a year ago after losing to Grand Island Central Catholic in a district final. The Bulldogs are seeking a return to Lincoln for the first time since 2010.
Bridgeport boys finish third
The Bridgeport boys basketball team earned a third-place finish at the South Platte Valley Association Tournament on Saturday in North Platte.
After falling to North Platte St. Patrick’s in the semifinals on Thursday, Bridgeport bounced back with a thrilling 47-45 win over Chase County in Saturday’s third-place game.
Bridgeport trailed by 12 in the fourth quarter before storming back for the victory. Braxten Swires paced the Bulldogs offensively with 17 points. Luis Garza grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds for Bridgeport in the contest.
The Bulldogs, who are 14-2 on the season under first-year head coach Sean Sterkel, will also be the top seed for next week’s Western Trails Conference Tournament.