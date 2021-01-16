 Skip to main content
Bridgeport girls rally for a 45-41 win over Mitchell
Mitchell's Josie Jenkins and Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl battle for a rebound during their game on Saturday, Jan. 16 in Mitchell.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

MITCHELL — The Bridgeport girls trailed most of the game, but came up big when they needed to in their 45-41 win over Mitchell on Saturday, Jan. 16.

A 3-pointer by Bridgeport at 3:15 left in the fourth quarter put the Bulldogs within one point from the Tigers at 39-38. Olivia Loomis-Goltl nailed a huge free throw to tie the game with 2:10 to play.

Mitchell’s Marjie Schmitt gave her team the 41-39 with 1:26 left in the fourth, but Mackenzie Liakos nailed one of two from the charity stripe to cut Mitchell’s lead to 41-40.

With 1:05 to go and the game tied at 42-42, Brooklyn Mohrman gave Bridgeport its final lead making one of two free throws.

The Tiger’s Avery Hobbs missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with her team trailing 42-41. Mohrman, again, came up big at the charity stripe hitting on one of two free throws to put the Bulldogs up 43-41.

Liakos sealed the win at the free throw line. She nailed both free throws to giver the Bulldogs the 45-41 win.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

