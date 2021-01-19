Bridgeport girls run past Sutherland in SPVA Tournament

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport girls got off to a great start in the SPVA Tournament with a 67-20 win over Sutherland on Tuesday.

Sutherland’s Faith Stewart nailed three 3-pointers and Mataya Robers buried another as the Sailors scored 14 points in the first quarter.

Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, though, scored 13 of her game-high 26 and Olivia Loomis-Goltl scored 8 to lead Sutherland 21-14 heading into the second.

The Bulldogs kept up their offensive onslaught in the second. Mackenzie Liakos connected on two 3-point attempts to lead Bridgeport to give the Bulldogs the 40-17 lead going into halftime.

Brooklyn Mohrman scored five points including a 3-pointer in Bridgeport’s 15 point third quarter.

The Bulldogs played pressure defense the rest of the way holding Sutherland to three points in the third.

Bridgeport scored 11 in the final frame while not allowing a Sutherland basket as Bridgeport took the 67-20 win.

“We just work on little things,” Olivia Loomis-Goltl said. “I needed to work on defense and rebounding and our press (defense).”

Olivia said it was a great way to open the tournamet.