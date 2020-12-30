Chadron teams win hometown classic

Both Chadron High School basketball teams were the winners Wednesday of the Rotary Club’s Holiday Classic they hosted. The Chadron boys are now 5-3 and the girls are 4-4.

The Chadron girls used a smothering defense while downing Valentine 43-19 in that championship game. The Cardinals’ only senior, Anika Burke, tallied 11 points and teammates Jacey Garrett, Demi Ferguson and Macey Danielsסll scored eight. Izzy Salters led the Badgers with seven.

The Chadron boys opened a 19-14 first quarter lead over Custer, S.D., and outscored the Wildcats 18-5 in the second period to take a commanding 37-19 halftime margin. The final score was 68-51.

Both teams were dependent on 3-pointers. The Cardinals made 10 and the Wildcats eight.

Chadron was led by Gaurav Chima with 17 points while Dawson Dunbar tallied 16 and Justus Alcorn 14. Dunbar made four treys and Chima three.

Custer’s top scorer was Gunner Prior with five treys for 15 points. Daniel Sedlacek added 14 and Dustyn Fish and Gage Tennyson each had 11. No one else scored for the Wildcats, who were missing their scoring leader from each of the past two years, Jace Kelley, because of a hand injury.