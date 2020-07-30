On Thursday, Panhandle Public Health District Officials notified staff and families at Chadron High School that a volleyball player had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to a letter posted on the Chadron High Schools blog, the player would self-isolate, as required, by determined to have been recovered. All close contacts have been contacted and quarantined.
Directed health measures require a person who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus to isolate for 10 days from when symptoms first appeared and are determined to be recovered after they have been fever-free, without medications, and other symptoms for at least 24 hours. Close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days, the incubation period of the virus.
