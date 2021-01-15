 Skip to main content
Cheyenne East boys pull away late to down Scottsbluff, 62-55
Cheyenne East boys pull away late to down Scottsbluff, 62-55

Cheyenne East boys pull away late to down Scottsbluff, 62-55

Scottsbluff's Kellon Harris puts up a shot over Cheyenne East's Graedyn Buell during their game on Friday, Jan. 15.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

The Cheyenne East boys basketball team hit some key shots down the stretch to take a 62-55 on Friday, Jan. 15.

The Bearcats trailed most of the game, but tied the game late in the fourth quarter.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

