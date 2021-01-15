Cheyenne East boys pull away late to down Scottsbluff, 62-55

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The Cheyenne East boys basketball team hit some key shots down the stretch to take a 62-55 on Friday, Jan. 15.
The Bearcats trailed most of the game, but tied the game late in the fourth quarter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jeff Van Patten
Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today