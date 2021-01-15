Cheyenne East girls move past Scottsbluff

The Cheyenne East girls had two big quarters to earn a 65-50 win over Scottsbluff on Friday, Jan. 15.

The Thunderbirds scored 21 points in the first quarter as they took an early lead over the Bearcats.

The second quarter saw Scottsbluff catch fire on offense. Cheyenne East went

Scottsbluff had a 20 point effort to go into halftime down 31-30

Cheyenne East took control in the third outscoring Scottsbluff 14-6.

The fourth quarter was another high-scoring affair for Cheyenne East. Bradie Schlabs scored 11 of the Thunderbirds’ 20 points in the fourth to finish the game strong.

Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said his team fought to the final buzzer.

“When it came down to the fourth quarter they hit some really tough shots,” he said. “You have to tip your hat to those kids and say, ‘great job.’ (This game is going to) make us better at the end of the year. We’ve got to learn, we’ve got to improve. We just need to we need to face the failure, we need to face. You know, the night, and we need to take our medicine move on and go go get better.”

Bollish said he liked what he saw from his team.