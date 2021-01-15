Cheyenne East girls move past Scottsbluff

The Cheyenne East girls had two big quarters to earn a 65-50 win over Scottsbluff on Friday, Jan. 15.
The Thunderbirds scored 21 points in the first quarter as they took an early lead over the Bearcats.
The second quarter saw Scottsbluff catch fire on offense. Cheyenne East went
Scottsbluff had a 20 point effort to go into halftime down 31-30
Cheyenne East took control in the third outscoring Scottsbluff 14-6.
The fourth quarter was another high-scoring affair for Cheyenne East. Bradie Schlabs scored 11 of the Thunderbirds’ 20 points in the fourth to finish the game strong.
Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said his team fought to the final buzzer.
“When it came down to the fourth quarter they hit some really tough shots,” he said. “You have to tip your hat to those kids and say, ‘great job.’ (This game is going to) make us better at the end of the year. We’ve got to learn, we’ve got to improve. We just need to we need to face the failure, we need to face. You know, the night, and we need to take our medicine move on and go go get better.”
Bollish said he liked what he saw from his team.
“I thought we did a lot of really good things,” he said. “I thought we were really evenly matched teams. I have a ton of respect for Eric (Westling), and his program. He was super complimentary about our kids and said you no one plays as tough as you. That’s a great matchup for us. We got better tonight and I feel OK about that. So, I’m proud of these kids I thought they fought the whole way. They’re just tough.”
The Bearcats are consistently getting better as the season goes on, Bollish said.
“They’re just tough. I just you just love them. I’m proud of them. I’d take them anywhere. We get a chance to go get better again tomorrow, so that’s what we’re going to do. Piece by piece, inch by inch and mile by mile be we want to be the best team we can be at the end of the year.”
Mariyah Avila led Scottsbluff with 15 points, despite fouling late in the fourth and Emma Foote added 14.
Schlabs, Cheyenna Alvarado and Emma Jacobsen both scored in double figures. Schlabs scored 15, Jacobsen added 14 and Alvarado scored 11.
Cheyenne East 21 10 14 20 — 65
Scottsbluff 10 20 6 14 — 50
Cheyenne East
Rudy Jacobsen 3, Bradie Schlabs 15, Emma Jacobsen 14, Cheyenna Alvardado 11, Darcy Jardine 4, Elysiana Fonseca 4, Boden Liljedahl 8, Ashley Marshall 4, Kiera Walsh 2.
Scottsbluff
Mariyah Avila 15, Izzy Wright 2, Anna Kelley 4, Sabrina Harsh 9, Emma Foote 14, Payton Burda 6.