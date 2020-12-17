Cheyenne East wrestlers come back in win over Gering

The Gering wrestling team got off to a fast start before falling to Cheyenne East in their dual on Thursday in Gering.
At 126 pounds, Paul Ruff wrestled in the first match of the night scoring a pin on Benjamin Whitright at the 3:43 mark.
Tyler Nagel kept the Bulldogs rolling as he pinned Cheyenne East’s Jonus Aragon in 29 seconds in the 132-pound weight class.
Gering’s AJ Stone dominated Cheyenne East’s Brian Mead, picking up the 16-1 technical fall. Gering was ahead 17-0 after Stone’s win.
Gering’s Brasen Hakert picked up the 12-3 decision over Preston Vasey.
Cheyenne East’s squad took over dominating Gering by winning the next seven matches.
Gering coach Jarred Berger said his team wasn’t as focused as it should have been for the dual.
“We were just sloppy. We didn’t wrestle like we we’re capable,” he said. “(Cheyenne East) is a great team. They’re one of the best in the state (in Wyoming), but we’re one of the best teams in (Nebraska). You know we didn’t really show it tonight but we lost some tough matches. We were just sloppy. We aren’t doing the things that we do in practice, you know, kids maybe they’re trying too hard or Yeah, just, you know, weren’t quite focused on the Navy so yeah I mean, we’re. We got a lot of work to do.”
At 152, Tyler Dorrell’s match against Gering’s Keenan Allen went down to the wire with Dorrell capturing the thrilling win with an 8-7 decision.
The Bulldogs had a chance to come back late in the dual.
Jordan Shirley picked up a big when he pinned Cheyenne East’s Braylon Atencio 2 minutes into the match.
At 113, Jackson Harriger had Cheyenne East’s Alleynah Ronnau in position for the pin. Ronnau escaped the pin attempt and went on to win the match by pin at 1:56, dashing Gering’s dream of battling back for the team win.
Gering’s Quinton Chavez dominated Landon Trujillo picking up the win by pin at 135 pounds.
Cheyenne East picked up the dual win with 42 team points to Gering’s 32.
Berger said his team needs to get back in the mat room and get some work in.
“We just went and talked about,” he said. “The way you practice is going to be reflected in the way you wrestle in live wrestling competition. The way we drill is how we’re gonna wrestle. We’ve had some good days and had some bad days. We just got to get a little more intense and practice and focus.”
Cheyenne East 42, Gering 32
Individual Results
126 — Pual Ruff, Gering, pin Benjamin Whitright, Cheyenne East, 3:43
132 — Tyler Nagel, Gering, pin Jonus Aragon, :29
138 — AJ Stone, Gering, dec. Brian Mead, 16-1
145 — Brasen Hakert, Gering dec. Preston Vasey, Cheyenne East, 12-3
152 — Tyler Dorrell, Cheyenne East, dec. Keenan Allan, Gering, 8-7
160 — Jackson Hesford, Cheyenne East, pin Carmelo Timblin, Gering, 1:17
170 — Blaise Ronnau, Cheyenne East, dec. Jacob Asiszus, Gering, 5-0
182 — Keagan Bartlett, Cheyenne East, pin Andrew Mount, Gering, 2:47
195 — Dominic Lopez, Cheyenne East, pin Iziah Blanco, Gering
285 — Gavyn Aumiller, Cheyenne East, by forfeit
106 — Jordan Shirley, Gering, pin, Braylon Atencio, Cheyenne East, 2:00
113 — Alleynah Ronnau, Cheyenne East, pin Jackson Harriger, Gering, 1:56
120 — Quinton Chavez, Gering, pin Landon Trujillo, Cheyenne East
PHOTOS: Cheyenne East at Gering Wrestling
