Defense lifts Gering to win over Gillette, 57-54

The Gering girls basketball team held Campbell County to just 18 second half points and offset a 16-point deficit to overcome the Camels in registering a thrilling 57-54 come-from-behind win over the Gillette, Wyoming, school.
Gering had two players in double figures in the win with Cloey Fries tallied 17 points while Madison Seiler finished with 13. Gillette’s 6-foot-1 junior Maddie Jacobson led all scorers with 18 points before fouling out with a 2:15 to play.
Gering coach Steve Land said his team played with a lot of heart, especially in the second half, in coming back to get the win against a talented Campbell County squad.
“We got down and we told our kids not to get their chins down,” Land said. “At halftime we weren’t hitting a lot of shots and missed a lot of free throws, and things weren’t falling for us. Once we cut it to five late in the fourth quarter, I truly thought we had a chance to win. Our kids were really resilient in coming back being 13 down.”
Land said his team had a gutty performance in that second half to get the win and he saw good things from a lot of players.
“We told them at halftime that if we could cut it down to six at the end of the third quarter, then we had a chance,” he said. “It was a gutty, gutty performance from our kids coming off a very tough Gordon-Rushville team last night [Friday]. Kids stepped up and made free throws, got a couple steals, got key rebounds, and it really mattered tonight.”
The resiliency the Gering players showed in the second half was unreal. Campbell County controlled the first half. Gering led twice in the first quarter at 4-0 and then 6-4. After that, it was all Camels as they led 14-10 after the first quarter and then outscore the Bulldogs 22-13 in the second quarter to take a 36-23 lead into the locker room.
It was the second half defense that really stood out for the Bulldogs. Campbell County pushed the lead to 39-23 to start the third and things did not look good for Gering. But no one told the Gering players that because the Bulldogs found the gas pedal and the intensity on defense after falling behind by 16.
Land said he really doesn’t know what happened in the second half that his team played with more zip.
“I am not sure what we did different; we just talked about the kids had to have a ton of effort and we subbed as much as we could,” he said. “It was just overall a great team win. I think Cloey Fries got to the basket and had a good game scoring. Syd didn’t have one of her best offensive nights, but she gutted it out. You know when you play a Gillette team that you have to deal with the pressure, and they will full court press and if you make mistakes, they will capitalize on it. I just credit our kids for being resilient and coming back.”
Gering’s second half defense and offense was the difference in winning and losing. Gering outscored Campbell County 34-18 in the second half. The Bulldogs held the Camels to just six third-quarter points. Campbell County led by 10 points in the third, 42-32, when Gering closed out the third on buckets by Fries and Seiler to trail 42-36.
Campbell County did push the lead back to eight points on a Robertson 3-pointer. That was when Gering’s offense picked up with 4:35 to go in the game. Campbell County led 47-40 before the Bulldogs found the accelerator as Carleigh Pszanka, Seiler, and Fries all chipped in two points to cut the deficit to one, 47-46 with 2:58 to play.
Campbell County went back up by four, 52-48 with just under two minutes to play. Gering kept fighting as Fries got a bucket to bring the Bulldogs to within two and then with 1:18 to play in the contest, Pszanka hit a shot to tie the game at 52.
Gering took its first lead since early in the first quarter with 44 seconds to play when Seiler hit two free throws. It was short-lived as freshman Sydnee Streitz hit a bucket for Campbell County to tie the game at 54. Pszanka put the Bulldogs back up by two and then Kiara Aguallo hit 1 of 2 free throws with 17.1 seconds to go up by three.
Free throw shooting was a difference in the game. Campbell County had a chance to cut the lead to one with under 10 seconds to play, but missed two charity tosses. Overall, Gering was just 20 of 36 from the free line, but hit the shots when they needed, making 11 of 17 in the fourth quarter. Campbell County was 13 of 29 from the free throw and was just 3 of 6 in the fourth quarter.
Gering made just one 3-pointer in the contest from Aguallo, while Campbell County had five triples.
Gering evened their record at 7-7 and will be at home next weekend when they host Chadron on Friday and then Scottsbluff on Saturday.
“We have a couple tough games coming up,” Land said. “We just have to continue to improve and I really like this team. They have a lot of upside left in the season.”
Campbell County 14 22 6 12 נ54
Gering 10 13 13 21 – 57
CAMPBELL COUNTY
Millie Riss 10, Cami Curtis 5, Shaelea Milliron 7, Zoey Zimmerman 4, Sydnee Streitz 6, Maddie Robertson 3, Julia Sarvey 1, Maddie Jacobson 18.
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 8, Kiara Aguallo 6, Cloey Fries 17, Madison Seiler 13, Carleigh Pszanka 8, Nickie Todd 5.