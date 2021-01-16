Defense lifts Gering to win over Gillette, 57-54

The resiliency the Gering players showed in the second half was unreal. Campbell County controlled the first half. Gering led twice in the first quarter at 4-0 and then 6-4. After that, it was all Camels as they led 14-10 after the first quarter and then outscore the Bulldogs 22-13 in the second quarter to take a 36-23 lead into the locker room.

It was the second half defense that really stood out for the Bulldogs. Campbell County pushed the lead to 39-23 to start the third and things did not look good for Gering. But no one told the Gering players that because the Bulldogs found the gas pedal and the intensity on defense after falling behind by 16.

Land said he really doesn’t know what happened in the second half that his team played with more zip.

“I am not sure what we did different; we just talked about the kids had to have a ton of effort and we subbed as much as we could,” he said. “It was just overall a great team win. I think Cloey Fries got to the basket and had a good game scoring. Syd didn’t have one of her best offensive nights, but she gutted it out. You know when you play a Gillette team that you have to deal with the pressure, and they will full court press and if you make mistakes, they will capitalize on it. I just credit our kids for being resilient and coming back.”