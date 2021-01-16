Gering boys fall to Gillette, Wyoming 69-31

Campbell County nailed 14 3-pointers and used strong first and third quarters in registering a 69-31 win over Gering Saturday afternoon at Gering High School.
The Camels’ Luke Hladky and Jason Fink combined for 35 points and 11 treys in the win.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton did see some better things from his squad after falling to Gordon-Rushville on Friday.
“I thought we played a lot better tonight than we did last night,” Cotton said. “The score didn’t indicate that obviously. They are a really good team and they made shots and some contested shots as well. In the third quarter, they missed the first three threes they shot and then after that they didn’t miss them. We tried to run with them which wasn’t part of the game plan and it is something we can learn from.”
Gering, in fact did play with the talented Campbell County team at times. The Camels had a big 13-0 run in the first quarter to lead 16-3 and then in the third quarter, buried seven straight 3-pointers to lead 64-23.
“I thought outside of Hladky in the first half, I thought we played pretty well,” Cotton said. “He hit some tough shots against us, deep threes, and a couple off-balance threes. That is what he does. Outside of that I thought, we played pretty competitively. The third quarter just killed us. We couldn’t get a stop and they couldn’t miss.”
Gering trailed 27-9 after the first quarter and then played with Campbell County in the second eight minutes. The Camels led 35-12 before Gering made a little run behind the shooting of Max Greeley, who scored six straight points late to cut the deficit to 38-20. Hladky, though, hit a trey at the end of the half to give the Camels a 41-20 halftime lead.
The third quarter was all Campbell County as they outscored Gering 26-7 as they hit eight treys in the quarter to just one 2-point bucket to lead 67-27 after three.
Gering outscored Campbell County in the fourth period 4-2 and nearly held the Camels scoreless in the fourth until a bucket by Colson Kluck with 15 seconds to play avoided the quarter shutout.
Campbell County made 14 treys on the night and were a perfect 5 of 5 from the charity stripe. Gering made just three treys on the night with two coming from Greeley and one from Franklin.
Campbell County had just two in double figures led by Fink with 18 points and six treys, while Hladky had 17 points and five 3-pointers.
Gering was led by Greeley with 13 points followed by Franklin with seven.
Gering will have a busy week next week at home when they host Chadron on Friday and then Scottsbluff on Saturday.
“We have to continue to improve. We have to continue to get better,” Cotton said. “We are going to get Chadron’s best shot on Friday for sure. We know that and Coach Berry will have them ready to go. We then have the big rivalry on Saturday. We have two more tough games just like every game we have played has been tough. We will get them ready to go.”
Campbell County 27 14 26 2 — 69
Gering 9 11 7 4 — 31
CAMPBELL COUNTY
Luke Hladky 17, Gabe Gibson 6, Jefferson Neary 10, Jace Walter 2, Logan Dymond 5, Austin Robertson 9, Jason Fink 18, Colson Kluck 2.
GERING
Max Greeley 13, Jacob Van Anne 3, Brett Pszanka 2, Jack Franklin 7, Austin Mitchell 1, Sam Rocheleau 1, Kaden Bohnsack 2, Joe Ybarra 2,