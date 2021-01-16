Gering boys fall to Gillette, Wyoming 69-31

Gering trailed 27-9 after the first quarter and then played with Campbell County in the second eight minutes. The Camels led 35-12 before Gering made a little run behind the shooting of Max Greeley, who scored six straight points late to cut the deficit to 38-20. Hladky, though, hit a trey at the end of the half to give the Camels a 41-20 halftime lead.

The third quarter was all Campbell County as they outscored Gering 26-7 as they hit eight treys in the quarter to just one 2-point bucket to lead 67-27 after three.

Gering outscored Campbell County in the fourth period 4-2 and nearly held the Camels scoreless in the fourth until a bucket by Colson Kluck with 15 seconds to play avoided the quarter shutout.

Campbell County made 14 treys on the night and were a perfect 5 of 5 from the charity stripe. Gering made just three treys on the night with two coming from Greeley and one from Franklin.

Campbell County had just two in double figures led by Fink with 18 points and six treys, while Hladky had 17 points and five 3-pointers.

Gering was led by Greeley with 13 points followed by Franklin with seven.

Gering will have a busy week next week at home when they host Chadron on Friday and then Scottsbluff on Saturday.