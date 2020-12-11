Gering boys, girls fall to Adams Central

HASTINGS – The Gering girls and boys basketball teams dropped tough losses to talented Adams Central teams on Friday in Hastings.
The Gering girls trailed by eight at halftime before falling to the Patriots 46-32.
The Gering boys trailed by 13 at halftime, 36-23, and then the Patriots put up 37 second-half points in rolling to a 73-44 win.
Gering girls coach Steve Land said his team just couldn’t get a bucket to fall.
“Same old story as last night [Thursday night loss to Mitchell, we could not make any shots,” Land said. “We took good shots. They started a 6-foot-3, 6-0 and 5-10 girl and we gave up a lot of second chance points. We battled hard, but when shots are not falling, it makes for a long night.”
The first quarter was high scoring in the girl’s game. Adams Central, who are pre-season ranked sixth in Class C-1 [Omaha World Herald] held a 20-12 lead after the opening eight minutes. The second and third quarters were evenly matched. Both teams scored seven points in the second quarter as the Patriots held a 27-19 halftime lead.
The third quarter saw Adams Central outscore Gering by one 8-7 and led 35-26 after three.
Gering played everybody in the game and saw eight different players score. Cloey Fries led the Bulldogs in scoring with 11 points followed by Madison Seiler, Kiara Aguallo, and Nickie Todd with four points each.
Kayla Morris had the only 3-pointer in the contest for the Bulldogs with a trey in the fourth quarter.
The boys game saw a talented Adams Central team, who are pre-season ranked third in Class C-1 [Omaha World Herald] use a strong third quarter to get the win.
Boys coach Kyle Cotton said his team played hard against one of the top Class C-1 teams in the state.
“I thought for stretches we played really well. The second quarter stood out,” Cotton said. “We took care of the ball. They moved it and we were more aggressive. We cut into their lead. We spotted them 20 points and you can’t do that against a good team. They were good, athletic, and fast.”
Adams Central jumped out to an 8-0 lead and went on to lead 23-10 after one quarter. The second eight minutes saw each team score 13 points, but the Patriots led 36-12 at one point before Gering scored 11 points in the final minutes to slice the deficit to 36-23 at halftime.
The third quarter proved to be the turning point in the contest. Adams Central outscored Gering 20-8 to grab a 56-31 lead.
Cotton said the third quarter was the difference in the game.
“We didn’t come out the best and turned it over and gave them some easy transition points,” Cotton said. “We just could never recover from that. But I told the guys it is a learning experience. We are probably coming and playing the best team in C-1. They have a great program and we have to take it as a learning experience and see where we have to get better at and work each day to get better.”
Gering was led by Max Greeley and Brett Pszanka each with 11 points. Anselmo Rocheleau finished the game with eight points.
Both Gering teams will stay in Hastings as they will face Hastings High Saturday morning. Cotton said Hastings is another talented team.
“Hastings is big and athletic as well so we will have to make sure we rebound,” he said. “If we can take care of the ball, we can stay in the game.”
Girls Game
Gering 12 7 7 6 – 32
Adams Central 20 7 8 11 נ46
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 2, Kiara Aguallo 4, Kayla Morris 3, Cloey Fries 11, Brylee Dean 1, Madison Seiler 4, Carleigh Pszanka 3, Nickie Todd 4,
ADAMS CENTRAL
Abby Stroh 2, Jessica Babcock 11, Libby Trausch 8, Rachel Goodon 12, Lauryn Scott 1, Caitlyn Scott 3, Cami Wellensiek 9.
Boys Game
Gering 10 13 8 13 – 44
Adams Central 23 13 20 17 – 73
GERING
Max Greeley 11, Eli Marez 2, Joe Van Anne 4, Brett Pszanka 11, Hunter Hayden 3, Jackson Schlothauer 1, Anselmo Rocheleau 8, Kaden Bohnsack 4.
ADAMS CENTRAL
Tyler Siechta 16, Sam Dierks 2, Lucas Bohlen 8, Paul Fago 8, Jacob Eckhardt 7, Nathan Sughroue 3, Dante Boelhower 8, Cam Foster 10, J. Teichmeier 2, Holden O’Day 9.
