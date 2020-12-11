Gering boys, girls fall to Adams Central

Kayla Morris had the only 3-pointer in the contest for the Bulldogs with a trey in the fourth quarter.

The boys game saw a talented Adams Central team, who are pre-season ranked third in Class C-1 [Omaha World Herald] use a strong third quarter to get the win.

Boys coach Kyle Cotton said his team played hard against one of the top Class C-1 teams in the state.

“I thought for stretches we played really well. The second quarter stood out,” Cotton said. “We took care of the ball. They moved it and we were more aggressive. We cut into their lead. We spotted them 20 points and you can’t do that against a good team. They were good, athletic, and fast.”

Adams Central jumped out to an 8-0 lead and went on to lead 23-10 after one quarter. The second eight minutes saw each team score 13 points, but the Patriots led 36-12 at one point before Gering scored 11 points in the final minutes to slice the deficit to 36-23 at halftime.

The third quarter proved to be the turning point in the contest. Adams Central outscored Gering 20-8 to grab a 56-31 lead.

Cotton said the third quarter was the difference in the game.