Gering boys lose heartbreaker to Gordon-Rushville

Sophomore Jace Nelson scored 21 points including the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to play off an offensive rebound to give the Gordon-Rushville boys basketball team a thrilling win over Gering 57-53 Friday night at Gering High School.

Gordon-Rushville coach Joel Nelson said his team played well against a feisty Gering squad that battled back from a 10-point deficit.

“it was a great game. Our boys played really well tonight,” Coach Nelson said. “We were waiting for them to come out put together a game like this where we almost put together a whole game together. We had a little stretch where we got a little rattled and had some turnovers, but it probably is our best game of the year.”

Gordon-Rushville had to play hard to get the win against a Gering team that fought to the end.. The Mustangs trailed just once in the contest at 10-9 on after a Max Greeley trey. Both teams were tied twice in the contest, too. The first was at 7-7 in the first quarter and the final tie was at 53-53 after Jack Franklin hit a trey to tie the game with 51 seconds to play.

Coach Nelson said his team came out and ready to go in controlling the game.