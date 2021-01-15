Gering boys lose heartbreaker to Gordon-Rushville

Sophomore Jace Nelson scored 21 points including the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to play off an offensive rebound to give the Gordon-Rushville boys basketball team a thrilling win over Gering 57-53 Friday night at Gering High School.
Gordon-Rushville coach Joel Nelson said his team played well against a feisty Gering squad that battled back from a 10-point deficit.
“it was a great game. Our boys played really well tonight,” Coach Nelson said. “We were waiting for them to come out put together a game like this where we almost put together a whole game together. We had a little stretch where we got a little rattled and had some turnovers, but it probably is our best game of the year.”
Gordon-Rushville had to play hard to get the win against a Gering team that fought to the end.. The Mustangs trailed just once in the contest at 10-9 on after a Max Greeley trey. Both teams were tied twice in the contest, too. The first was at 7-7 in the first quarter and the final tie was at 53-53 after Jack Franklin hit a trey to tie the game with 51 seconds to play.
Coach Nelson said his team came out and ready to go in controlling the game.
“The guys came out and were ready to go,” he said. “We hit some shots and got up by 10 and played real well until that little stretch where we got a little rattled and the pressure got to us. We turned it over a little bit and let them right back in the game.”
Gordon-Rushville enjoyed a 11-10 lead after the opening quarter and pushed the lead to 10 points, 21-11 as they opened the second quarter on a 10-1 run. The Mustangs led by 11 at 25-14 and led by 10 at halftime, 27-17 on a Charles Hollow Horn bucket.
Both teams played even in the third quarter. Gordon-Rushville started the third leading 33-19 and pushed the lead to 40-25 after a Carter Anderson trey. Gering rebounded after that, outscoring the Mustangs 11-6 the rest of the way in the third.
Gering cut the Mustangs lead to seven at 43-36 on some nice play on the inside. Joe Ybarra had a big offensive rebound for a bucket and then the next play, Ybarra had an assist to Greeley. Hunter Hayden then made the deficit seven before Jace Nelson hit an old-fashioned 3-point play with 2.4 seconds to play to give Gordon-Rushville a 46-36 lead after three periods.
The fourth quarter was epic. Gordon-Rushville went up 50-39 on another old-fashioned 3-point play. Gering came back to cut the lead to four points at 50-46 as Joe Van Anne nailed a trey. The lead stayed around five points with Ellis Livingston hitting two free throws with 1:47 to play.
Gering kept battling as Franklin had a bucket and then tied the game with a trey at 53-53 with 51 seconds to play. Jace Nelson followed with an offensive putback and Anderson would seal the game with two free throws with 12 seconds to play for the 4-point win.
Gordon-Rushville had nine players in the scoring column. Jace Nelson led all scorers with 21 points. The Mustangs also received 12 points from Anderson followed by eight points from Hollow Horn.
Gering was led by Greeley with 12 points while Franklin tallied 12 points. Brett Pszanka tossed in 11 points while Sam Rocheleau had six points.
Gering will be back in action Saturday when they host Campbell County at 4 p.m.
Gordon-Rushville will also play Saturday as they host Kimball.
“We have Kimball tomorrow [Saturday] and then next week we will have a tough week when we have Alliance on Tuesday, a tough Mullen team on Friday and a tough Chadron team on Saturday.”
Gordon-Rushville 11 16 19 11 – 57
Gering 10 7 19 17 – 53
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Ellis Livingston 3, Logan Slama 3, Kanye Hollow Horn 2, Carter Anderson 12, Keenan Schwarting 5, P.J. Lynch 1, Coehn McKimmey 2, Jace Nelson 21, Charles Hollow Horn 8.
GERING
Max Greeley 16, Joe Van Anne 3, Brett Pszanka 11, Jack Franklin 12, Hunter Hayden 2, Sam Rocheleau 6, Kaden Bohnsack 1, Joe Ybarra 2.