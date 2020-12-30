Gering girls, boys move into championship

HERSHEY – The Gering girls and boys basketball teams had impressive opening games in moving into the championship of the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament in Hershey on Wednesday.

The Gering girls converted 21 of 23 free throws and scored 30 points in the second half to earn a 55-50 win over Gothenburg. The Bulldogs advance to the championship at 3 p.m. on Thursday when they face Hershey, who was a 62-20 win over Lawrence-Nelson.

The Gering boys had a big first quarter, scoring 22 points and rolled to their second win of the season with a 58-48 win over Gothenburg. The Gering boys will play for the championship on Thursday against Hershey, who were a 52-42 winner over Lawrence-Nelson.

Gering girls coach Steve Land said free throw shooting was huge for the Bulldogs on the day.

“We would take a five to 7-point lead and Gothenburg would close it. It was an even game all the way down the stretch. We were phenomenal from the free throw line shooting 21-23 free throws. We won the game in the last two minutes.”

Coming back from a 5-day layoff because of the holiday break, the Bulldogs received plenty of scoring. Land said they had some turnovers, but was pleased with players off the bench.