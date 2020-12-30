Gering girls, boys move into championship

HERSHEY – The Gering girls and boys basketball teams had impressive opening games in moving into the championship of the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament in Hershey on Wednesday.
The Gering girls converted 21 of 23 free throws and scored 30 points in the second half to earn a 55-50 win over Gothenburg. The Bulldogs advance to the championship at 3 p.m. on Thursday when they face Hershey, who was a 62-20 win over Lawrence-Nelson.
The Gering boys had a big first quarter, scoring 22 points and rolled to their second win of the season with a 58-48 win over Gothenburg. The Gering boys will play for the championship on Thursday against Hershey, who were a 52-42 winner over Lawrence-Nelson.
Gering girls coach Steve Land said free throw shooting was huge for the Bulldogs on the day.
“We would take a five to 7-point lead and Gothenburg would close it. It was an even game all the way down the stretch. We were phenomenal from the free throw line shooting 21-23 free throws. We won the game in the last two minutes.”
Coming back from a 5-day layoff because of the holiday break, the Bulldogs received plenty of scoring. Land said they had some turnovers, but was pleased with players off the bench.
“We had a few too many turnovers, but we also had good contributions from our bench” he said. “Brylee Dean came in and gave us eight points and Jaslyn Ybarra also played well off the bench.”
The Bulldogs scored 21 of their points from the free throw line and were 13 of 15 in the fourth quarter. Sydnee Winkler, who scored 11 points, was 5 of 6 in the final two minutes.
Winkler wasn’t the only one in double figures. Carleigh Pszanka finished with 12 points. Brylee Dean also chipped in eight points, while Jaslyn Ybarra and Nickie Todd each had seven points.
Gering trailed after the first quarte 11-10 and trailed 15-13 in the second quarter. Gering finished off the second period on a 12-5 run to lead 25-20 at halftime.
The third quarter was tight as Gothenburg outscored the Bulldogs 13-10 to trail Gering 35-33.
It was the fourth quarter that Gering had a strong eight minutes. Gothenburg led 38-36 after a 3-pointer. Gering came back to grab a 43-40 lead after an old-fashioned 3-point play by Todd and two free throws by Madison Seiler to lead 43-40.
The Swedes bounced back to take a 44-43 lead. The Bulldogs went back in front as Winkler buried a trey and then Todd hit two free throws for a 50-46 lead. Winkler followed that up with two free throws with 28 seconds to play to put Gering 52-46.
Gothenburg hit a trey to cut the lead to three, but Winkler hit 3 of 4 free throws the rest of the way to give the Bulldogs the 55-50 win.
The boys game saw Gering jump out to a quick start with a 22-point opening quarte to lead Gothenburg by double digits 22-11.
After that, both teams played even. Gering and Gothenburg each had 12 points in the second quarter to lead 34-23 at halftime.
The second quarter saw Gothenburg outscore Gering by one, 11-10, but the Bulldogs still held a 44-34 lead.
The fourth quarter was equal once again as both teams scored 14 points with Gering earning the 58-48 win.
Gering had three in double figures. Max Greeley led the way with 19 points, including two 3-pointers. Jack Franklin finished with 10 points and two treys. Sam Rocheleau tallied 12 points in the win.
Gering only made four treys in the win, while Gothenburg had xx treys. The Bulldogs were also 4 of 13 from the free throw line compared to xxxx for the Swedes.
Girls Game
Gothenburg 11 9 13 17 — 50
Gering 10 15 10 20 — 55
GOTHENBURG
Chiara Richeson 1, Ciara Evert 7, Kynlee Strauser 14, Annica Harm 14, Aubrey O’Hare 6, Ellarey Harm 1, Marley Kennicutt 7
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 11, Kiara Aguallo 7, Cloey Fries 4, Brylee Dean 8, Jazlyn Ybarra 4, Madison Seiler 4, Carleigh Pszanka 12, Nickie Todd 7.
Boys Game
Gothenburg 11 12 11 14 – 48
Gering 22 12 10 14 – 58
GOTHENBURG
Trey Stevens 7, Wes Geiken 11, Maddox Rickertsen 3, Sean Meints 3, Bennett Geiken 6, Jake Burge 3, Carson. Rhodes 13, Tra Rossell 2.
GERING
Max Greeley 19, Joe Van Anne 2, Brett Pszanka 2, Jack Franklin 10, Hunter Hayden 1, Jackson Schlothauer 5, Damion Billie 1, Sam Rocheleau 12, Kaden Bohnsack 6.