Gering girls edge Chadron; Chadron boys down Gering

“I really warned our kids at halftime that 14 points is nothing that Chadron can’t make up, and, if we rest again, Chadrib will be right back in the game,” he said. “We did get off to a pretty bad start to start the third quarter, and they hit a couple shots. They hit a bank shot here and there and they got themselves back in the game and took a lead.”

Land said his team played well to close out the win.

“We had to fight and scratch. Once they went to the zone, we were really too tentative against it. We stood around too much and so we went to one of our motion offenses against it. We got more movement and finally got a couple baskets. Maddie Seiler stepped up real big for us tonight making four-for-four free throws and had a couple big time steals late for us in the game to ice the win,” Land said.

Seiler led Gering with 11 points, going 7-of-10 from the free throw line. Cloey Fries had nine and Winkler added seven.

Demi Ferguson scored eight points to lead Chadron and Jacey Garrett had seven.

In boys action, both team started slowly with Chadron holding a slim 4-0 lead after the first quarter.

Xander Provance nailed a basket and went 1-for-2 from the free throw line for three of Chadron’s first quarter points.