Gering girls edge Chadron; Chadron boys down Gering

The Gering girls held off a second-half rally by Chadron to earn a 41-36 win on Friday.
The Chadron boys used a big second half to earn a 47-35 win over Gering.
In the girls game, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 12-3 lead after the first quarter behind five points by Sydney Winkler, including a 3-pointer.
Cloey Fries stepped up in the second quarter scoring seven points to give Gering the 23-9 lead going into halftime.
A big third quarter helped Chadron claw its way back into the game. The Cardinals’ Demi Ferguson scored seven of Chadron’s 19 third quarter points to cut the lead to two at 30-28.
In the fourth quarter, Chadron took a 34-30 lead before Gering’s Maddie Seiler took over. Seiler sank six free throws in the quarter to help seal the lead, and also came up with a huge steal in the closing minutes to put the game away.
Gering coach Steve Land said his team got off to a great start to take the first half lead.
“I think we just shot the ball pretty poorly (in the first half). Our intensity on defense I think started really strong, but we left a lot of points out there in the first half,” he said. “We missed some plays, missed some shots and missed some free throws.”
Land said he told his team that Chadron was too good of a team to just cruise to the win.
“I really warned our kids at halftime that 14 points is nothing that Chadron can’t make up, and, if we rest again, Chadrib will be right back in the game,” he said. “We did get off to a pretty bad start to start the third quarter, and they hit a couple shots. They hit a bank shot here and there and they got themselves back in the game and took a lead.”
Land said his team played well to close out the win.
“We had to fight and scratch. Once they went to the zone, we were really too tentative against it. We stood around too much and so we went to one of our motion offenses against it. We got more movement and finally got a couple baskets. Maddie Seiler stepped up real big for us tonight making four-for-four free throws and had a couple big time steals late for us in the game to ice the win,” Land said.
Seiler led Gering with 11 points, going 7-of-10 from the free throw line. Cloey Fries had nine and Winkler added seven.
Demi Ferguson scored eight points to lead Chadron and Jacey Garrett had seven.
In boys action, both team started slowly with Chadron holding a slim 4-0 lead after the first quarter.
Xander Provance nailed a basket and went 1-for-2 from the free throw line for three of Chadron’s first quarter points.
Gering’s Brett Pszanka scored four points as both teams played evenly in the second with eight points each.
Provance, Collin Brennen, Gaurav Chima and Cody Hall reached the scoring column in the second for the Cardinals.
Chadron had a 12-8 lead going into the locker room at halftime.
Justus Alcorn caught fire for the Cardinals in the third scoring 10 points. Dawson Dunbar nailed a 3-pointer as Chadron took the 27-21 lead into the final frame.
A big fourth quarter propelled Chadron to the win. The Cardinals put up 20 points including eight by Alcorn.
Pszanka had five points in the Bulldogs’ 14-point fourth quarter, and Eli Marez knocked down a trey.
Chadron’s Alcorn led all scorers with 18 points. Provance and Dunbar each added seven.
Pszanka had 16 for the Bulldogs including knocking down two treys. Marez and Jack Franklin each scored five for Gering.
Gering is back in action today as they host Scottsbluff, and Chadron travels to Gordon-Rushville.
Girls
Chadron 3 6 19 8 — 36
Gering 12 11 7 11 — 41
Chadron
Jaleigh McCartney 3, Jacey Garrett 7, Demi Ferguson 8, Laney Klemke 6, Micaiah Fuller 6, Annika Burke 6.
Gering
Sydnee Winkler 7, Kiara Aguallo 5, Cloey Fries 9, Madison Seiler 11, Carleigh Pszanka 3, Nickie Todd 6.
Boys
Chadron 4 8 15 20 — 47
Gering 0 8 13 14 — 35
Chadron
Dawson Dunbar 7, Brody Planansky 3, Collin Brennen 5, Xander Provance 7, Justus Alcorn 18.
Gering
Max Greeley 2, Eli Marez 5, Joseph Van Anne 2, Brett Pszanka 16, Jack Franklin 5, Anselmo Rocheleau 3, Joe Ybarra 2.