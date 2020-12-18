Gering girls post win over Ogallala, boys fall

OGALLALA — The Gering girls started strong and put two in double figures as the Bulldog girls rolled over Ogallala 49-38 Friday night in Ogallala.
The Ogallala boys scored 48 points in the second half and opened a close game to prevail over Gering 79-50 on Friday night.
Gering girls coach Steve Land was proud of the way his team played to halt a 4-game losing skid.
“We got out to a great start and led 9-0 and played well,” Land said. “We out rebounded Ogallala also and it was a total team effort. We ran into some foul trouble again, but I was proud of our defense, holding them to 38. We made free throws down the stretch.”
Gering led 9-0 in the first quarter before settling for a 10-9 lead after the opening eight minutes. The Bulldogs followed that up by out-scoring Ogallala 15-12 to grab a 25-21 lead at halftime.
The third quarter was also back and forth with Gering just edging Ogallala 14-12 to lead 39-33 after three periods.
The Gering girls then played strong defensively to avoid any Ogallala comeback by outscoring the Indians 10-5 for the 49-38 win.
Sydnee Winkler and Kiara Aguallo each finished with 13 points in the game. Madison Seiler finished with eight points, while Cloey Fries tallied seven points.
The Gering boys weren’t as lucky in the game against a solid Ogallala team falling 79-50 after a close battle in the opening half.
The first half was a barn-burner between the two teams. Ogallala led 14-9 and then Gering came back to outscore the Indians 18-17 in the second quarter to trail Ogallala 31-27 at halftime.
The difference in the game came in the third quarter with Ogallala scoring Gering 27-12 to lead 58-38.
Brett Pszanka led Gering in scoring with 24 points, 16 of which came in the first half. Also hitting double figures was Max Greeley with 10 points.
Girls Game
Gering 10 15 14 10 – 49
Ogallala 9 12 12 5 – 38
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 13, Kiara Aguallo 13, Madison Seiler 8, Cloey Fries 7, Carleigh Pszanka 4, Jazmine Ybarra 2.
Boys Game
Gering 9 18 12 11 – 50
Ogallala 14 17 27 21 – 79
GERING
Brett Pszanka 24, Max Greeley 10, Hunter Hayden 6, Jackson Schlothauer 4, Sam Rocheleau 4, Tabor Wasson 2.
