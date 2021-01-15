Gering girls top Mustangs 46-38

The Gering girls used a strong third quarter and received 11 points from Carleigh Pszanka in registering a 46-38 win over Gordon-Rushville Friday at Gering High School.

Gering coach Steve Land said his team came alive late in the second quarter and the third quarter to get the win.

“I thought we got off to a good start. I thought our energy was good,” Land said. “We were in foul trouble and that kind of hampered us in the second quarter. The only thing I am disappointed with more than anything is our bad free throw shooting. We just couldn’t buy a basket from the free throw line. I think it could have been a little wider margin if we could have hit some free throws like we have done earlier in the year. Overall, I was pleased with the pressure. We beat a very good Gordon-Rushville team. They were 9-3 coming in. I am happy for our girls.”

The first half was a battle as Gordon-Rushville led early before Sydnee Winkler hit a three to put the Bulldogs on the board. Gering ran to a 9-4 lead and led 12-7 on a Kiara Aguallo trey. Gering led 12-9 after the opening eight minutes.