Gering girls top Mustangs 46-38

The Gering girls used a strong third quarter and received 11 points from Carleigh Pszanka in registering a 46-38 win over Gordon-Rushville Friday at Gering High School.
Gering coach Steve Land said his team came alive late in the second quarter and the third quarter to get the win.
“I thought we got off to a good start. I thought our energy was good,” Land said. “We were in foul trouble and that kind of hampered us in the second quarter. The only thing I am disappointed with more than anything is our bad free throw shooting. We just couldn’t buy a basket from the free throw line. I think it could have been a little wider margin if we could have hit some free throws like we have done earlier in the year. Overall, I was pleased with the pressure. We beat a very good Gordon-Rushville team. They were 9-3 coming in. I am happy for our girls.”
The first half was a battle as Gordon-Rushville led early before Sydnee Winkler hit a three to put the Bulldogs on the board. Gering ran to a 9-4 lead and led 12-7 on a Kiara Aguallo trey. Gering led 12-9 after the opening eight minutes.
The second quarter belonged to the Mustangs early as Gordon-Rushville came back from a 14-9 deficit to take a 15-14 lead on two free throws from Bree Lovell with 3:28 to play in the half. That was when Gering’s defense picked up, holding Gordon-Rushville scoreless the rest of the quarter.
In the meantime, Pszanka broke the field goal scoring drought for the Bulldogs, scoring Gering’s first field goal with three minutes left to play. Cloey Fries followed with a bucket and then Pszanka closed out the halftime scoring with another bucket and a 20-15 Gering lead.
The third quarter saw Gering outscore Gordon-Rushville 15-9. The Mustangs came within 22-19 on a Jayla Brehmer bucket. That was when the Bulldogs inside game took over as Pszanka had two buckets and Nickie Todd hit one of two free throws for a 27-19 lead.
Gordon-Rushville came back on back-to-back buckets by McKinley Grover to cut the Gering lead to 27-23. Gering closed out the third on an 8-0 run, starting with a bucket by Todd and then five points by Aguallo, including a 3-pointer for a 35-23 lead after three.
The fourth quarter was high scoring as Gordon-Rushville outscored Gering 15-11. The Mustangs, though, couldn’t make a huge dent in the Gering lead. Gordon-Rushville did cut the lead to seven at 41-34 on a bucket by AJ McKimmey, but Gering hit clutch free throws down the stretch, including 4-of-4 from Winkler to go up 46-36. Brehmer made the score closer as she hit a buzzer-beater bucket to bring the final score to within 46-38.
Gordon-Rushville had a pair in double figures. McKimmey finished with 12 points while Brehmer, who signed to play volleyball at Western Nebraska Community College, finished with 11 points.
Gering had balanced scoring. Pszanka led the way with 11 points followed by Aguallo with 10, Fries with nine, and Winkler and Todd each with seven.
Gering will be back in action Saturday afternoon as they host Campbell County out of Gillette girls and boys doubleheader beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Gordon-Rushville 9 6 8 15 – 38
Gering 12 8 15 11 – 46
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Haley Johnson 1, AJ McKimmey 12, Jayla Brehmer 11, Bree Covell 2, McKinley Grover 6, Kee Lovell 6.
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 7, Kiara Aguallo 10, Cloey Fries 9, Madison Seiler 2, Carleigh Pszanka 11, Nickie Todd 7.