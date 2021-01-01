Gering girls win holiday tourney, boys fall to Hershey

HERSHEY — Sydnee Winkler finished with 20 points and the Gering girls captured the Greg Miller Holiday tournament championship on Thursday by defeating tourney host Hershey 46-38.
The win evens the Bulldog girls’ record at 5-5. The tournament win was also special for the girls team has it was the team’s first tourney title since 2014 when they won the Sidney Holiday tournament.
The Gering boys were not as fortunate in the championship of the Hershey tourney, falling to Hershey 41-19.
Both Gering teams will be back in action in 2021 when they travel to Chadron on Tuesday.
Three Gering players made the Holiday Tournament All-tournament team. Jack Franklin made the team on the boys side. The Gering girls had two players on the team in Winkler and Carleigh Pszanka.
The Gering girls win was impressive. The Bulldogs rushed out to a 13-8 lead after the opening quarter. Both teams scored 12 points in the second quarter as Gering led 25-20 at halftime.
The third quarter was back and forth. Hershey cut the lead to 25-22 before Gering scored the next five points on a 3-pointer by Jaslyn Ybarra and a bucket by Cloey Fries for a 30-22 lead. Gering led 33-26 one time before Hershey came roaring back to trail 35-34 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter saw each team make a free throw with Gering up 36-35. That was when the Gering offense erupted as well as the defense stepped up, holding Hershey to just four fourth quarter points.
With the score at 36-35, Gering went on a 8-0 run to push the lead to 44-35. The 8-0 run was highlighted by a bucket by Pszanka with 2:10 to play followed by a bucket by Fries with 1:45 to play. Nickie Todd had a big play later to make it 44-35 when she got the offensive rebound off a missed free throw and put the ball back into the hoop.
Winkler led the way with 20 points followed by six points each from Pszanka, Fries, and Todd.
The Gering boys had a strong first quarter and then after that, the offense struggled. Hershey led 8-6 after one period. Gering opened the second quarter with a bucket to tie the game at eight. That was when Hershey outscored Gering 12-1 the rest of the way to hold a 20-8 lead at halftime.
Hershey opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run before Sam Rocheleau hit a bucket. Gering managed just four points in the third to 15 for Hershey. Hershey led 35-13 after three quarters.
Gering was led in scoring by Max Greeley, Rocheleau and Brett Pszanka each with four points.
Girls Game
Gering 13 12 10 11 – 46
Hershey 8 12 14 4 – 38
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 20, Kiara Aguallo 4, Cloey Fries 6, Jaslyn Ybarra 3, Madison Seiler 1, Carleigh Pszanka 6, Nickie Todd 6.