Gering girls win holiday tourney, boys fall to Hershey

HERSHEY — Sydnee Winkler finished with 20 points and the Gering girls captured the Greg Miller Holiday tournament championship on Thursday by defeating tourney host Hershey 46-38.

The win evens the Bulldog girls’ record at 5-5. The tournament win was also special for the girls team has it was the team’s first tourney title since 2014 when they won the Sidney Holiday tournament.

The Gering boys were not as fortunate in the championship of the Hershey tourney, falling to Hershey 41-19.

Both Gering teams will be back in action in 2021 when they travel to Chadron on Tuesday.

Three Gering players made the Holiday Tournament All-tournament team. Jack Franklin made the team on the boys side. The Gering girls had two players on the team in Winkler and Carleigh Pszanka.

The Gering girls win was impressive. The Bulldogs rushed out to a 13-8 lead after the opening quarter. Both teams scored 12 points in the second quarter as Gering led 25-20 at halftime.

The third quarter was back and forth. Hershey cut the lead to 25-22 before Gering scored the next five points on a 3-pointer by Jaslyn Ybarra and a bucket by Cloey Fries for a 30-22 lead. Gering led 33-26 one time before Hershey came roaring back to trail 35-34 after three quarters.