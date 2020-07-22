Gering Platte Valley Companies jumped on top early and held on to down Bridgeport 9-0 on Wednesday.
Gering’s Blake Greene retired the first three Bridgeport batters including one strikeout.
In the bottom of the first, Gering PVC’s offense stepped up to give Greene some help by scoring three runs.
Gering’s Quinton Janecek scored the first run on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Riley Hoke reached first base on an error that also scored Riley Schanaman and Riley Gaudreault to give Gering the 3-0 lead after one inning of play.
Gering PVC would add to its lead in the bottom of the third inning. Jack Franklin hit a line drive to left field that brought in Radzymski to score for the 4-0 Gering lead.
A Hoke double later in the inning drove in Schanaman and Franklin. Gaudreault and Hoke scored on a Jarrod Beamon double for the 8-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, Gaudreault drove in Tristan Strauch for Gering’s final run of the game and the 9-0 lead.
Blake Greene and Schanaman comined to throw a no hitter. Greene pitched four innings striking out three Bridgeport batters, and Schanaman saw one inning of action from the mound striking out two.
Offensively, Hoke and Beamon both had one hit and two RBIs to lead Gering on offense. Franklin and Gaudreault each added one RBI for PVC.
For Bridgeport, Brandon Neiger got the starting nod on the mound pitching three innings. Neiger have up five hits and eight runs with six errors. Neiger struck out three Gering batters in the contest. Kolton Kriha pitched one inning of relief allowing just one hit.
