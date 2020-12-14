Gering’s Boggs headed to WNCC

Gering coach Amanda Cochran said Boggs is going to bring plenty of talent to the Cougar program.

“Macy will not be outworked,” Cochran said. “She is one of the hardest workers to step in the gym. She is extremely smart, very fast at foot. She is going to be a great fit at WNCC. We are really excited for her to go onto the next level.”

Playing volleyball was one option for Boggs. The multi-talented athlete was also a standout basketball player at Gering as well as a key member of the soccer team. Because she is graduating in December from Gering, Boggs had to give up playing basketball and soccer in high school.

Boggs said it will be tough not playing her other two sports this year, but she is ready to embark on a bigger opportunity.

“It was hard not to play both and I definitely will miss playing both,” Boggs said. “I loved my team and loved my coaches in both sports. It is something I am missing out on, but it will be OK in the long run because I will get the opportunity to do something just as great.”