Gering’s Boggs headed to WNCC

Macey Boggs had a standout season for the Gering High School volleyball team this fall and she will continue her volleyball playing in the spring after signing her letter of intent Friday to play for Western Nebraska Community College beginning in January.
Boggs will be graduating in December from Gering and moving onto the college level right away, playing two seasons of college volleyball in 2021.
“Sure you probably haven’t heard this, but I am thankful for COVID because it has given me the opportunity to graduate early and continue my favorite sport, the sport I love, two seasons in a row instead of having that break,” Boggs said.
For Boggs, it was an easy decision to play for Binny Canales and the Cougars.
“First of all, I choose to become a Cougar because of the great opportunity that I was given,” Boggs said. “Also, I am excited to be a part of a great program, coached by a great coach and hopefully be on a team that will win a national championship.”
The biggest thing is Boggs gets to continue playing volleyball at the collegiate level. Her sister, Allie, played volleyball at South Dakota School of Mines.
“I couldn’t be more grateful [to play volleyball in college],” she said. “I am thankful for my parents, all the coaches that helped me get to this place and really to build my skill-set so I could have the chance to play at the next level.”
Gering coach Amanda Cochran said Boggs is going to bring plenty of talent to the Cougar program.
“Macy will not be outworked,” Cochran said. “She is one of the hardest workers to step in the gym. She is extremely smart, very fast at foot. She is going to be a great fit at WNCC. We are really excited for her to go onto the next level.”
Playing volleyball was one option for Boggs. The multi-talented athlete was also a standout basketball player at Gering as well as a key member of the soccer team. Because she is graduating in December from Gering, Boggs had to give up playing basketball and soccer in high school.
Boggs said it will be tough not playing her other two sports this year, but she is ready to embark on a bigger opportunity.
“It was hard not to play both and I definitely will miss playing both,” Boggs said. “I loved my team and loved my coaches in both sports. It is something I am missing out on, but it will be OK in the long run because I will get the opportunity to do something just as great.”
When she enrolls at WNCC for the spring and step onto the volleyball court to play a collegiate sport that usually is played in the fall, but because of COVID, was moved to a spring, season, she will be enrolling in college already have taken college credit classes.
Boggs will be joining a Cougar team in the spring that features plenty of her former Gering teammates, Olivia Schaub, Arianna Mitchell, and Elli Winkler. Other area players on the Cougar team this year include Mitchell’s Anaballe Gillen and Pine Bluff’s Hyleigh Fornstrom.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to play with a couple prior teammates again,” Boggs said. “I am excited that we already have that connection and build that chemistry again.”
Boggs had a storied high school volleyball career. This past fall season, the 5-8 setter finished with 532 assists, 25 aces, 237 digs, and 42 digs. For her high school career, Boggs tallied 2,040 set assists in four years. She also registered over 200 digs the last three seasons.
Boggs’ leadership was a big reason for the success Gering had this past season. The Bulldogs made it to the district finals, falling one-win shy of a trip to state. Gering lost to Aurora to end their season.
“I say it was successful. We had an opportunity to play a game to go to state, unfortunately we weren’t able to win that game, but we were there,” Boggs said. “We had the opportunity, which was good. I got to play with a lot of great players. I had an opportunity to really grow as a teammate and a person and contribute to Gering athletics.”
It still hasn’t hit Boggs that she will be graduating high school in December.
“It totally hasn’t hit me yet, but I will miss out on a lot of high school activities,” she said. “But I also will have a great opportunity. Gering was really good to me. I am going to miss my friends most definitely. I will miss the teachers and really just the atmosphere.”
Boggs is planning on getting her associates in business and then a MBA and then go on to get a minor in engineering.
