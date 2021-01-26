Gering’s Eli Marez nails big three in 45-34 win over Torrington

“I thought jack Franklin getting in the lane and being aggressive for us really helped, and Eli Marez had that big three that gave us a five point lead,” he said.

The Bulldogs also upped the pressure on the Trailblazers in the second half.

“We were able to kind of do some things defensively to keep them off balance. We got a couple steals and some easy baskets. I thought we were just a little more aggressive in the fourth quarter,” Cotton said.

Cotton said he was a little hesitant to play pressure defense on Torrington.

“I watched them on film and they’ve done a great job all year of breaking presses. We were a little weary, but I felt like we needed a spark. Thankfully, it worked out,” he said.

The defense helped create scoring opportunities for Gering, Cotton said.

“We got a few transition baskets. We got to the rim and got to the foul line. Once, once we got up they had to press and come out on us because they were just sitting in that zone. We weren’t hitting shots, but we were able to get in the lane and get to the basket,” he said.

Franklin and Pszanka each scored 16 to lead the Bulldogs in the win.

Torrington 10 7 11 6 — 34