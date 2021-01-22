Gering’s Jack Franklin signs with Friends University

Gering’s Jack Franklin play multiple sports growing up, but baseball has always been his passion.
Franklin, a pitcher, will get the chance to refine his craft in the collegiate ranks after signing a letter of intent to play at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas.
Franklin, who also competes in cross country and plays basketball, said the decision to play baseball was easy.
“It was a pretty easy decision for me because deep down I know I love baseball,” he said. “I love running cross country and playing basketball, but deep down I really love playing baseball and decided I want to do that at the collegiate level.”
Franklin couldn’t be happier about his decision.
“I’m extremely excited to play at the collegiate level,” Franklin said. “It’s been a dream of mine to play at the collegiate level since I was a little kid. Our travel team used to go to tournaments in Colorado every weekend, and I really fell in love with baseball. I knew from that point on that I’d really love to go play college baseball.”
Franklin, though, said he wasn’t sure if he would be able to realize his dreams because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to go play college baseball (next season). The (collegiate) rosters are all backed up because the players got an extra year of eligibility after the year got cut short last year,” he said.
Franklin said it was his desire to continue his career that helped him get the chance to play collegiate ball.
“I really wanted to go to showcases and get my name out there to show coaches what I had,” he said. “I was going to numerous different showcases in Kansas and the Friends University pitching coach, Coach Barry was there and noticed me. He talked to me after the camp. I was able to go to the campus and meet the head coach from there. That was a great experience.”
Franklin said Friends University just seemed like the best fit for him.
“I did look at some other schools in Kansas Division II schools and some NAIA schools and there were numerous other junior colleges and NAIA schools in Nebraska, but I just fell in love with Friends and their program. (The coaches and me) really bonded well together.”
Franklin said he will strictly be a pitcher at Friends University because the coaches said he has higher ceiling at that position.
Franklin credits his coaches in the Gering Legion baseball program for helping foster his love for the game.
“They’ve meant a great deal to me, teaching me how to work hard and teaching me the fundamentals of the game,” he said. “Just teaching me to love the game of baseball.”
He also credits cross country teammate Peyton Seiler for being a great example of what you can achieve by working hard.
“It showed me what hard work can get you watching Peyton always running by my house at odd hours of the day. Just working out and how hard he tries in practice. It showed me and taught me how to perform at a high level when the stakes are high. It prepared me for big moments, that’s for sure,” he said.
You will still be able to catch Franklin on the Gering Legion field this summer. He still has another year of eligibility in the Legion baseball program, and said he is looking forward to his last season. Franklin said he is just hoping to have one last chance to play in the state tournament.