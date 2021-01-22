Gering’s Jack Franklin signs with Friends University

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Franklin said it was his desire to continue his career that helped him get the chance to play collegiate ball.

“I really wanted to go to showcases and get my name out there to show coaches what I had,” he said. “I was going to numerous different showcases in Kansas and the Friends University pitching coach, Coach Barry was there and noticed me. He talked to me after the camp. I was able to go to the campus and meet the head coach from there. That was a great experience.”

Franklin said Friends University just seemed like the best fit for him.

“I did look at some other schools in Kansas Division II schools and some NAIA schools and there were numerous other junior colleges and NAIA schools in Nebraska, but I just fell in love with Friends and their program. (The coaches and me) really bonded well together.”

Franklin said he will strictly be a pitcher at Friends University because the coaches said he has higher ceiling at that position.

Franklin credits his coaches in the Gering Legion baseball program for helping foster his love for the game.

“They’ve meant a great deal to me, teaching me how to work hard and teaching me the fundamentals of the game,” he said. “Just teaching me to love the game of baseball.”