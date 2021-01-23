Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer signs to golf at William Penn University

“I had many playoffs in my high school career, so I feel like that definitely set me up well for college. I know it is not going to be easy, I’ll have to have the same drive I had in high school. I think that going to an NAIA school, I have a little more chance to succeed and do things well,” she said.

Gering golf coach Jessica Boswell said Schlaepfer will do will in college.

“I knew anywhere she went she’d be an asset to their team,” she said. “From her hard work that she’s put in from the time she decided to golf her freshman year during the season and offseason. The team is lucky to have her. I think it’s a good fit from the positive things that she has said about it. I’m glad she made a decision for herself, where she wanted to go.”

Schlaepfer said it will be an adjustment not having her father Josh Schlaepfer on the course with her as he was during much of her high school career.

“It was fun having him there knowing that he was there to coach me. It was also fun to have my team be able to learn from him. We did fight a little bit if things were definitely not at their brightest at some point. Him just being held there if I needed help it was pretty awesome. It’s something that not everybody’s gets to experience in their high school career,” she said.

