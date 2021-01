Gering wrestlers edge Ogallala for dual win

OGALLALA — Gering edged out Ogallala for the 38-31 dual win on Thursday.

Gering took a quick 6-0 lead after AJ Stone pinned Merritt Skinner in 5:34 in the 138 pound weight class.

Ogallala took three the lead with three straight wins. Gage Stokey earned a 5-4 decision over Gering’s Nate Rocheleau at 145.

Cameron Zink pinned Kennan Allen in 1:02 for Ogallala’s second win to put the up 9-6. At 160, Blake Wyatt took a 17-6 major decision over Carmel Timblin to put the Indians up 13-6.

Gering’s Jacob Awiszus got a pin in 1:33 over Trae Skiles, but the Bulldogs couldn’t keep the momentum.

Ogallala’s Landon Holecheck pinned Andrew Mount in 3:48. The Indians picked up decisions. Bo Edmond won 9-7 over Taydon Gorsuch, and Colton Donason downed Iziah Blanco-6-5.

After a win by forfeit, Ogallala had a commanding 31-12 lead.

Gering’s Ashton Dane and Jordan Shirley picked up wins by forfeit.

Quinton Chavez made quick work of his match at 120 pounds pinning Ogallala’s Logan Stephens in 1:32.