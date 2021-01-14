Gering wrestlers top Alliance, 63-9

The Gering wrestling team turned in a dominating performance earning a 63-9 dual win over Alliance on Thursday.

The Bulldogs picked up seven wins by pin fall. Iziah Blanco picked up the first win pinning Alliance’s Matthias Benzel 1:31 into the match at 220 pounds.

At 120 pounds, Quinton Chavez pinned Tyler Cotton in one minute to kick off a four-pin streak.

Gering’s Jahrell Mendez won his match in 5:30 over Benjamin Cassatt-Reina at 126, Paul Ruff pinned Jaxon Minnick also at the 5:30 mark.

It took AJ Stone 1:26 to pin Alliance’s Zane Stoike at 138.

Gering’s Nate Rocheleau and Alliance’s Asa Johnson were ranked fourth and fifth in Class B at 145 pounds by the NSWCA. Rocheleau and Johnson didn’t disappoint. The match went the distance with Rocheleau taking a 9-3 win.

Gering coach Jarred Berger said it was a great match.

“That was a good match up there tonight,” he said. “We expect that they will wrestle a pretty good match. They’ve wrestled each since they were in middle school. They know each other well.”

Alliance’s Tory Picket Pin edged out Jordan Shirley for the 8-5 win.