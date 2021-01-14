Gering wrestlers top Alliance, 63-9

The Gering wrestling team turned in a dominating performance earning a 63-9 dual win over Alliance on Thursday.
The Bulldogs picked up seven wins by pin fall. Iziah Blanco picked up the first win pinning Alliance’s Matthias Benzel 1:31 into the match at 220 pounds.
At 120 pounds, Quinton Chavez pinned Tyler Cotton in one minute to kick off a four-pin streak.
Gering’s Jahrell Mendez won his match in 5:30 over Benjamin Cassatt-Reina at 126, Paul Ruff pinned Jaxon Minnick also at the 5:30 mark.
It took AJ Stone 1:26 to pin Alliance’s Zane Stoike at 138.
Gering’s Nate Rocheleau and Alliance’s Asa Johnson were ranked fourth and fifth in Class B at 145 pounds by the NSWCA. Rocheleau and Johnson didn’t disappoint. The match went the distance with Rocheleau taking a 9-3 win.
Gering coach Jarred Berger said it was a great match.
“That was a good match up there tonight,” he said. “We expect that they will wrestle a pretty good match. They’ve wrestled each since they were in middle school. They know each other well.”
Alliance’s Tory Picket Pin edged out Jordan Shirley for the 8-5 win.
Berger said Shirley had Picket Pin’s number earlier in the season, so they thought Shirley would pick up another win over Picket Pin.
“I think he pinned (Picket Pin) the last time we wrestled them a couple weeks ago,” he said. “We weren’t quite ready to go. That’s a tough (loss), because now we’re head-to-head for districts.”
Philip Halstead also picked up a win for Alliance. Halstead pinned Collin Schwartzkopf in 1:42.
Gering had four wins by forfeit. Asthon Dane was unopposed at 106, Jacob Awiszus won by forfeit at 170, Andrew Mount claimed 182 and Taydon Gorsuch also picked up a forfeit win at 195 pounds.
In two exhibition matches, Gering’s Raul Ayala pinned Tate Thompson in 3:18, and Lucas Ellis pinned Alliance’s Matthew Moomey in 5:09 at 138.
Berger said his team turned in a good performance in the dual.
“There’s always things we’re going to improve. We got to move better on our feet,” he said. “We got a lot of pins which is good. When you see an opponent several times it’s tough to pick up on things. I thought we wrestled pretty well. Now, they got a tough weekend coming up. They’ll have to keep the ball rolling for that.”
Dual Results
220 — Iziah Blanco, Gering pin Matthias Benzel, Alliance, 1:31.
285 — Double forfeit
106 — Ashton Dane, Gering, by forfeit.
113 — Tory Picket Pin, Alliance, dec. Jordan Shirley, Gering, 8-5.
120 — Quinton Chavez, Gering pin Tyler Cotton, Alliance, 1:00
126 — Jahrell Mendez, Gering, pin Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Alliance, 5:30.
132 — Paul Ruff, Gering, pin Jaxon Minnick, Alliance, 5:30.
138 — AJ Stone, Gering, pin Zane Stoike, Alliance, 1:26.
145 — Nate Rocheleau, Gering, dec. Asa Johnson, Alliance, 9-3.
152 —Keenan Allen, Gering, by forfeit
160 — Philip Halstead, Alliance, pin Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering, 1:42
170 — Jacob Awiszus, Gering, by forfeit
182 — Andrew Mount, Gering, by forfeit
195 — Taydon Gorsuch, Gering, by forfeit.
Exhibition matches
120 — Raul Ayala, Gering, pin Tate Thompson, 3:18.
138 — Lucas Ellis, Gering pin Matthew Moomey, Alliance, 5:09.